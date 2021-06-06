Bryan-College Station to host Texas 4-H Roundup next week

Next week, Bryan and College Station will welcome more than 1,300 4-H members, their loved ones, coaches and county extension agents from across the state as part of the 2021 Texas 4-H Roundup.

Roundup, as described in a press release, is the “pinnacle event” for Texas 4-H. It includes about 50 competitions taking place Tuesday through Thursday.

The event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year is the 75th annual Texas Roundup. Since 1946 the event has been hosted on Texas A&M’s flagship campus, but Destination Bryan PR and Communications Manager Abigail Noel said this year is different, with several evening festivities being held in the B-CS community. Contests will still be held at A&M during the day.

Destination Bryan is hosting the kick-off event and first award ceremony for 4-H on Tuesday evening in Downtown Bryan at the Palace Theater.

Visit College Station will host a 4-H festival and awards ceremony on Wednesday at the Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater, and the A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences will host a Thursday award ceremony at the AgriLife Center and Leach Teaching Gardens.