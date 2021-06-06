Bryan-College Station to host Texas 4-H Roundup next week

Next week, Bryan and College Station will welcome more than 1,300 4-H members, their loved ones, coaches and county extension agents from across the state as part of the 2021 Texas 4-H Roundup.
Roundup, as described in a press release, is the “pinnacle event” for Texas 4-H. It includes about 50 competitions taking place Tuesday through Thursday.
The event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year is the 75th annual Texas Roundup. Since 1946 the event has been hosted on Texas A&M’s flagship campus, but Destination Bryan PR and Communications Manager Abigail Noel said this year is different, with several evening festivities being held in the B-CS community. Contests will still be held at A&M during the day.
Destination Bryan is hosting the kick-off event and first award ceremony for 4-H on Tuesday evening in Downtown Bryan at the Palace Theater.
Visit College Station will host a 4-H festival and awards ceremony on Wednesday at the Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater, and the A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences will host a Thursday award ceremony at the AgriLife Center and Leach Teaching Gardens.
Scholarship banquets to recognize 232 recipients, a press release states, will be held each evening at the A&M Hotel and Conference Center.
Noel noted that hotels will see an influx of weekday traffic thanks to Roundup, and restaurants and businesses across the community are looking forward to have new visitors.
“The entire Bryan-College Station community is very excited to have 4-H Roundup back,” Noel said in a phone interview.
Tuesday’s event at the Palace Theater will feature live music for 4-H members and others affiliated with Roundup from local country band Brice and The Lonesome Strings.
“We are so excited to be hosting Texas 4-H Roundup this year and having the opportunity for 4-H’ers to celebrate their accomplishments,” Texas 4-H Program Leader Montza Williams said in a release. “After going through the ups and downs of this last year, it is so good to see people and be able to celebrate successes with them. Even though it was not easy, 4-Hers have been flexible and adaptable, and I appreciate their ‘we can do this’ attitude.”