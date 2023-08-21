As Texas continues to heat up, Bryan-College Station tied an all-time high temperature with a 112-degree reading at Easterwood Airport on Sunday, tying the record high set on Sept. 4, 2000, according to the National Weather Service.

“This also is a new record for [the] hottest August day. The previous record was 110 degrees set on Aug. 17, 1903,” the NWS stated.

Bryan-College Station has seen 44 consecutive days with temperatures above 100 degrees as of Monday, according to the NWS. Temperatures are projected to remain above 100 degrees through at least Thursday. An excessive heat warning and red flag warning are in effect for all of the Brazos Valley through Monday, according to KBTX Meteorologist Max Crawford.

“As of Monday morning, we have three named systems in the Atlantic. We may have Tropical Storm Harold before it makes landfall in South Texas. Regardless, needed rainfall is expected to pass well south of the Brazos Valley,” Crawford stated on KBTX. “There is a small chance a few showers drift through our area Tuesday afternoon, which would bring the first rain to fall since early July.”