Bryan, College Station, Texas A&M stress continued water conservation

Thursday night and Friday night should be the final nights below freezing in the Brazos Valley during this winter storm, but the impacts of the week of ice, snow, sleet and frigid temperatures could last longer.
According to the forecast from the National Weather Service Houston/Galveston office, Thursday afternoon marked our last chance for wintry mix. A hard freeze warning is in effect Thursday night into Friday as temperatures are expected to reach the teens with wind chill – feels like – values between 5 and 15 degrees Fahrenheit.
Friday is expected to reach a high temperature of 35 degrees before dropping into the low 20s again overnight. Then, the temperature Saturday should reach the mid-40s and stay there throughout the night.
City officials with Bryan and College Station both stress that if people want to continue dripping their faucets to keep water flowing to do so at a drip or a small stream rather than turning on their faucets fully.
“We’re not asking for people to not use water; we're asking people to use water conservatively, and that means as far as nighttime goes, when we dip way below freezing, don't run the faucet wide open,” Jayson Barfknecht, Bryan public works director, said Thursday. “… We have some people that are using over 800 gallons an hour in their houses.”
By comparison, he said, a single-family home without a sprinkler system typically uses 200 to 500 gallons of water a day.
Jennifer Nations, water resource coordinator with College Station, said College Station has seen similar trends and compared it to the amount a home irrigation system would use.
Temperatures will remain below the average temperature for mid-February of a high of 65 degrees and a low of 44 degrees, but it will allow ice and snow to melt and roads and pipes to thaw, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
Barfknecht and Nations said city staff will be monitoring the systems for breaks that appear as water flows again over the next few days. The breaks occur when water freezes and expands beyond what the pipe can endure.
Neither city is under a boil water notice, and both officials said discolored water is still safe to use. The discoloration is a result of sediment being kicked up due to a change in direction of the water flow or increased flow.
College Station’s water pipes are far enough underground, Nations said, that they are not at risk of freezing, but the ground shifting can create breaks. She asked people to report any water main breaks, which can sometimes be identified by steam.
Barfknecht encouraged people to check on their businesses and rental properties if they have not been there, saying some sprinkler systems may have frozen at businesses or pipes at vacant rental properties.
Both advised homeowners to immediately shut off water if they have a break and to contact the city or their water provider if they cannot shut it off themselves.
In Bryan, Barfknecht said, the call to conserve water came after the system had a drop in pressure from 60 pounds per square inch (psi) to 40 psi, and did not see improvement with every asset turned on. He said he has never seen the pressure drop to 40 psi while at the city. Typically, the city’s water supply operates at 65 to 75 psi in its high service station.
“On Wednesday morning, at 8 o'clock, we were doing pretty well, and then from 8 to 9, we went from about 60 pounds of pressure in our system down to 40,” he said. “… One main had been repaired, and we found a second one around noon on Wednesday, and we just had a bunch of people running lots of water.”
The city was providing water to Wellborn Special Utility District and Wickson Creek Special Utility Tuesday night, and had to cut those off when the psi dropped, leading to a boil water notice for both providers. Boil water notices are issued when the pressure drops to 20 psi.
At 2 p.m. Thursday, Barfknecht reported the elevated tanks, which had been used completely, were up to 30% and the system’s pressure was up to 65 psi.
Typically, he said, the city pumps about 8 to 9 million gallons of water a day; however during the freeze, it has been close to 25 to 26 million gallons a day.
He said he hoped for the system to be back to “business as usual” by Sunday or Monday, depending on what happens as pipes thaw. Once the system is back on track, the city hopes to begin helping provide water to other utility districts, such as Wickson and Wellborn, again.
In College Station, Nations said, the city’s tank levels and water pressure never got to a dangerous level, but the notice to conserve water was issued when she saw both were trending downward.
The goal was to keep the 8-million-gallon ground storage tanks at about 6 million gallons and elevated storage tanks at half or better. Typically, she said, the city has about 10 million gallons a day flow through its system. On Feb. 17, the city saw 20.7 million gallons flow through its system and was on track to provide more than 19 million gallons on Thursday. The previous record usage for February was 11.665 million gallons on Feb. 27, 2009.
Texas A&M issued a Code Maroon asking everyone on campus to conserve water. According to Wednesday’s emergency alert, power outages at the university’s water wells and “widespread water leaks in campus buildings” left water supplies “nearing critically low levels.”
On Thursday, the university reported campus water levels had improved to 30% its normal levels, but anticipated additional floods, leaks and steam as pipes thaw.
Nations advised people to continue conserving water for a few more days and asked people to wait a couple days to do laundry, run the dishwasher or take a shower.
Any boil water notices issued by surrounding utility provider will be lifted once the water samples pass the TCEQ’s bacteriological water quality test, Nations explained.