Bryan, College Station, Texas A&M stress continued water conservation

Both advised homeowners to immediately shut off water if they have a break and to contact the city or their water provider if they cannot shut it off themselves.

In Bryan, Barfknecht said, the call to conserve water came after the system had a drop in pressure from 60 pounds per square inch (psi) to 40 psi, and did not see improvement with every asset turned on. He said he has never seen the pressure drop to 40 psi while at the city. Typically, the city’s water supply operates at 65 to 75 psi in its high service station.

“On Wednesday morning, at 8 o'clock, we were doing pretty well, and then from 8 to 9, we went from about 60 pounds of pressure in our system down to 40,” he said. “… One main had been repaired, and we found a second one around noon on Wednesday, and we just had a bunch of people running lots of water.”

The city was providing water to Wellborn Special Utility District and Wickson Creek Special Utility Tuesday night, and had to cut those off when the psi dropped, leading to a boil water notice for both providers. Boil water notices are issued when the pressure drops to 20 psi.

At 2 p.m. Thursday, Barfknecht reported the elevated tanks, which had been used completely, were up to 30% and the system’s pressure was up to 65 psi.