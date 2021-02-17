Bryan, College Station, Texas A&M campus communities urged to conserve water

Bryan and College Station community members are asked to reduce their non-essential water usage, the former saying water pressure is "critically low" and putting essential services in danger while the latter cites high water demand.
Texas A&M University also said campus water supplies are "nearing critically low levels."
Wellborn Special Utility District said Wednesday that customers should only use water for health and safety reasons, and soon after issued a boil water notice. As of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, the water company said that all customers all customers east of Texas 6 to Black Jack will be out of service until a down powerline is restored.
Wickson Creek Special Utility District also issued a boil water notice on Wednesday for its customers in Brazos and Grimes counties.
“We’re low on pressure, and we need folks who have had their faucets open to turn them off, and to use as little water as possible,” Bryan Director of Public Works Jayson Barfknecht said in the city announcement. “This will allow us to catch back up.”
As the weather has warmed slightly, the College Station press release states, pipes that were frozen are thawing, and that is likely leading to leaks driving the demand.
If customers were flowing faucets outside to prevent freezing, College Station says that can be curtailed to a slow drip if absolutely necessary. College Station asks that people check their sprinkler systems, especially above-ground backflow preventers, as well as swimming pool equipment, for leaks.
If a leak is identified, customers are asked to locate and turn off the main water source to the house. The College Station press release said this is usually located between the house and water meter, sometimes in the same box as the meter or a nearby box, or it may be in the garage or house. Customers should turn the customer shutoff all the way to the right and call a plumber if a leak is found. The College Station release explains that the valve between the street and the meter is the angle stop and is only meant to be operated by the water utility.
College Station water leaks can also be reported to utility dispatch at 855-528-4278. Choose option 2 to report a problem.
Bryan and College Station stressed the cities are not shutting off water to customers. Bryan added in an afternoon tweet that conserving water prevents the city from reaching a low water pressure that would trigger a state-mandated boil water notice.
The city of Bryan said earlier Wednesday that it will announce when it is safe to begin dripping faucets and using water.
The city of Bryan explicitly mentioned firefighting as one of the city services that is put in danger by the critically low water pressure.
Anyone in Bryan with a water leak also is asked to turn their water off to conserve water supply. With the Wednesday morning temperatures above freezing, there should be little danger of the plumbing freezing during the day, the release states.
Barfknecht said the city is pumping all of its available water, but the water pressure deficit is likely due to a large number of water leaks on private properties. City crews are checking meters and the water distribution system for leaks.
In an alert to the flagship campus community, A&M said the root of its problem is that the school is experiencing power outages at the water wells and widespread water leaks in campus buildings.
The message said that water supplies are necessary for personal use and to support the campus' heating system.
University officials are asking for strict conservation of water and postponement of any unnecessary use of water, such as laundry and showers.
A&M will let the campus community know when normal water usage can be resumed.