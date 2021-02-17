Bryan, College Station, Texas A&M campus communities urged to conserve water

The city will announce when it is safe to begin dripping faucets and using water again.

In an alert to the flagship campus community, A&M said the root of its problem is that the school is experiencing power outages at the water wells and widespread water leaks in campus buildings.

The message said that water supplies are necessary for personal use and to support the campus' heating system.

University officials are asking for strict conservation of water and postponement of any unnecessary use of water, such as laundry and showers.

A&M will let the campus community know when normal water usage can be resumed.