Bryan-College Station teenagers begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations

“There are a lot of people that are on both sides of this, so one of the ways I try to talk about it is to talk about the fact that I’ve had the vaccine, that my family’s had the vaccine — and I say that although some family members have had fever and chills after the second vaccine dose, some didn’t,” Meyer said. “I also talk about the fact that we get vaccines for two reasons. One is that we’re protecting an individual from disease; we’re also protecting our families and our communities. When we immunize and have lots of people immunized, we don’t let the virus have a chance to make its rounds or infect our communities.”