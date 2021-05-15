Bryan-College Station teenagers begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations

A steady stream of teenagers with their parents and guardians filed through the Texas A&M College of Medicine’s vaccine clinic Friday afternoon, one day after the federal government gave emergency approval to administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to people ages 12 and up.
Among those getting vaccinated Friday was 13-year-old Diego Vasquez, who was accompanied by his father, Fernando. Diego, a soon-to-be eighth grader at Stephen F. Austin Middle School in Bryan, said it was important to him to get the first of the two-shot vaccine.
“I got vaccinated to protect me and the people around me. I could infect loved ones, and I didn’t want to take that risk,” he said. “Definitely do it if you’re comfortable with it — it’s really good, and it’s going to help in the long run because you don’t want to get infected with the virus.”
In interviews, health experts noted that children’s risk of severe illness is low compared with that of adults but still encouraged teens to get the vaccine now that they are eligible.
Since the pandemic began, according to the CDC, the virus has infected more than 1.5 million children and sent more than 13,000 to hospitals — more than are hospitalized for the flu in an average year.
Dr. Arlene Meyer, a pediatrician at Baylor Scott & White Health, said some teenagers and their parents have expressed excitement and have hurried to get a vaccine, with others considerably more hesitant for a wide variety of reasons.
“There are a lot of people that are on both sides of this, so one of the ways I try to talk about it is to talk about the fact that I’ve had the vaccine, that my family’s had the vaccine — and I say that although some family members have had fever and chills after the second vaccine dose, some didn’t,” Meyer said. “I also talk about the fact that we get vaccines for two reasons. One is that we’re protecting an individual from disease; we’re also protecting our families and our communities. When we immunize and have lots of people immunized, we don’t let the virus have a chance to make its rounds or infect our communities.”
In March, Pfizer announced that testing showed a similar efficacy rate in the mid-90s for 12- to 15-year-olds as for older teenagers and adults. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for people 18 and over.
Additionally, Pfizer announced May 4 that it would seek emergency approval in September to vaccinate children ages 2 to 11.
Margaret Cunningham, 15, already planned to get the Pfizer vaccine next month when she turns 16. However, with the expansion of the eligible age range, Cunningham got her first dose Thursday at a local pharmacy.
“I was so excited,” she said. “I have been waiting for this vaccine. … I’m so relieved and happy that they extended the age.”
Shots make her nervous, Cunningham said, but getting vaccinated was worth it to protect herself and those around her — and to feel safer moving forward.
“I think it’s really important to be able to get the vaccine and protect your community and yourself from the spread of COVID, and I think it’s even as important as voting,” Cunningham said. “It’s just your duty as an American.”
Cunningham is currently enrolled in the College School district as an online student, but she said she hopes the vaccine will help other online and virtual students like her feel more comfortable returning to the classroom next school year.
The College Station school district and the Brazos County Health District are working toward offering an optional vaccine clinic for students 12 and up “within the next couple of weeks,” Chuck Glenewinkel, communications director for the College Station school district, said Friday.
Both the College Station and Bryan school districts held vaccine clinics for employees in partnership with Baylor Scott & White this spring. Glenewinkel and Matthew LeBlanc, Bryan’s executive director for communications, said the districts are not tracking the number of students or employees who have been vaccinated. LeBlanc said it is protected health information because the COVID-19 vaccines are not required by the state.
“Since this was just approved, we need to meet with our local health leaders about this new development,” LeBlanc said. “As we’ve done with the adult vaccines, we will follow guidance from them on how and when to share information with Bryan ISD students or families.”
Sara Mendez, the Brazos County Health District’s support services manager, noted that while masks have been required in local schools, vaccines are an opportunity to increase safety for students in athletics and other activities that haven’t included mask use.
Fernando Vasquez, 13-year-old Diego’s father, said Friday that thanks to the vaccine, Diego has a busy summer planned full of camps and other activities.
“We didn’t waste any time — I think that’s the approach we should have when it comes to this vaccine,” Fernando Vasquez said. “We can’t afford to wait because tomorrow he could contract the virus and it could go really wrong. And this will allow us to travel and allow us to do a lot of things we were holding back on.”
Brazos County’s pace of vaccinations has slowed in the past three weeks but not stalled entirely. On April 24, 41.24% of the county’s 16-and-up population had received at least one vaccine dose, and 26% of the county’s eligible population was considered fully vaccinated; Friday, those figures were 46.72% and 37.31%, respectively.
Mendez said the health district’s mobile vaccine team will begin its operations Monday and expects the team to begin scheduling pop-up vaccination sites in the Brazos Valley region soon. The health district recently received nearly $785,000 from the Texas Department of State Health Services to provide mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics.
Dr. George Dubrocq, pediatric infectious disease specialist at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s, said vaccination for teens is important because young people sometimes serve as asymptomatic carriers of the coronavirus. “What happens with carriers is that they can transmit and infect others around them,” Dubrocq said. “By vaccinating the whole house, we can eliminate the risk of transmission and bring numbers down.”
Dr. Rusty Bacak, a local family physician, said he brings up COVID-19 vaccinations during health screenings and checkups with all age-eligible patients.
“My hope is that literally everyone gets vaccinated — there are just so few medical reasons why you would not want to or couldn’t,” Bacak said. “The truth is that I think of this thing as a godsend. The fact that we have a vaccine that is over the 90th percentile as far as efficacy goes is amazing.”