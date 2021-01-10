Bryan-College Station teachers share students’ reactions to D.C. violence

Local high school students saw history unfold on their TV and phone screens Wednesday as they watched and discussed the mob that forced its way into the U.S. Capitol.

Kristen Runyen, AP US History and IB history teacher at Bryan High School, said she and her students got to share the experience because it happened during the school day.

“It was just a normal day for me. I wasn’t using my phone much, and I had a student come in at the beginning of eighth period — our last period of the day — and he walks in and he says, ‘Can you turn on the news?’” she said.

She said she opened each of her classes Thursday by asking her students how they were feeling and what questions they had about what they witnessed the day before.

“The general consensus has been kind of that it’s surreal and that they’re still trying to process it, that they’re still trying to figure out what all of it was,” she said.

They recognize the magnitude of the event, Runyen said, and she was glad to see them willing to speak openly about it and ask questions, saying she tries to assure them it is OK to still be processing their emotions.

It was also important for them to see that she did not know all the answers, she said.