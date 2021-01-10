Bryan-College Station teachers share students’ reactions to D.C. violence

Local high school students saw history unfold on their TV and phone screens Wednesday as they watched and discussed the mob that forced its way into the U.S. Capitol.
Kristen Runyen, AP US History and IB history teacher at Bryan High School, said she and her students got to share the experience because it happened during the school day.
“It was just a normal day for me. I wasn’t using my phone much, and I had a student come in at the beginning of eighth period — our last period of the day — and he walks in and he says, ‘Can you turn on the news?’” she said.
She said she opened each of her classes Thursday by asking her students how they were feeling and what questions they had about what they witnessed the day before.
“The general consensus has been kind of that it’s surreal and that they’re still trying to process it, that they’re still trying to figure out what all of it was,” she said.
They recognize the magnitude of the event, Runyen said, and she was glad to see them willing to speak openly about it and ask questions, saying she tries to assure them it is OK to still be processing their emotions.
It was also important for them to see that she did not know all the answers, she said.
In Scott Skrla’s Rudder High School AP capstone and seminar classes, the students took different approaches, he said. One wanted to discuss why it happened and the rioters’ goals with their actions. The other wanted to focus on the social aspect of the police response Wednesday compared to Black Lives Matter demonstrations in major cities throughout the country in 2020.
“I was really pleased to see the depth that students wanted to look into this,” he said. “For high school students, even though I have students that are definitely on different sides of the spectrum, they at least had a conversation with each other.”
Penny Tramel, chief academic officer for the College Station school district, said the events present a true authentic learning opportunity for the students and said the teachers present it in line with the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills.
“I think learning is most powerful when you can use authentic things that are happening in the world around us and in the lives of students,” she said.
The classrooms discussions are a way, Tramel said, for teachers to model how to listen to and voice their opinions respectfully. She said the district’s curriculum department serves to make sure they have the support to facilitate fair and equitable discussions in their classrooms.
Tramel said she hopes the students take away from these discussions a better understanding of the United States government, the election process, how both operate and a drive to be politically active and vote when they are able. At home, she encouraged parents who want to continue the discussion to do so through learning where students are able to form their own opinions based on the information.
Skrla said the week’s events have further shown him how engaged students are, especially with help from social media.
“Our students are a lot more politically involved and socially aware than we have ever given them credit for,” he said. “I graduated from high school in 2004, and I don’t think we were anywhere close to the level these kids are. … If we actually asked them or talked to them about it, they have a lot more opinions than we would have even dreamed of thinking they had.”
Runyen talked to her students about the different visuals the students were seeing on TV, on social media and on news websites, saying they are all examples of primary sources that future historians and students will study one day.
“When we talk about previous events of history, we’re missing pieces of the puzzle; where right now you’re living it, so you have a better understanding of all of the facets of the events and what’s happening, the context to the event,” she said. “Whereas if that story isn’t documented now and isn’t documented fairly and thoroughly, then that narrative is potentially lost or changed over time.”
Sometimes, the events they study seem much longer ago than they are, she said, and this allows the students to see an event they are experiencing in real time could lead to changes in the way people discuss the election process and democracy throughout the country.
“All this stuff is literally what we teach in school, and if they don’t learn it now, then more stuff like this happens,” Skrla said about what he hopes his students take away from the moment. “It’s that whole saying every teacher tells their kids: If you don’t learn from history, you’re doomed to repeat it. This is definitely one of those where I’m like, ‘This could have been prevented; let’s talk about how.’ ”