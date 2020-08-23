Bryan-College Station teachers describe excitement, nerves in first week back in classrooms

Months of adjusting, planning, training and preparing came together last week as College Station and Bryan schools opened their doors and Schoology pages to students for the 2020-2021 school year.
“It feels like the family’s getting back together,” Amy Bruner, principal of Branch Elementary School in Bryan, said.
Branch Elementary fourth-grade math and science teacher Charles Densey said he feels like he missed five months of watching his students grow academically and socially.
“I’m excited about that social part of it, too, because it’s so important for kids growing up,” he said. “That’s as rewarding as watching them master a [knowledge or skill].”
A&M Consolidated High School math teacher Belinda Pruitt said there are still some nerves about the unknowns of starting school in the middle of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but that does not take away from her excitement of having students in her classroom again. The move to virtual learning in the spring and the adjustment of teaching to both in-person and online students this year, she said, has forced some teachers to rethink how they teach.
“You’re able to find new ways to do things that you may like even better than what you were doing before that you might not have tried out,” she said. She added that students may also have a bit more appreciation for school.
District and campus administrators in both districts have been working with teachers to provide the training they need to handle in-person and online teaching and also to create plans that work with both types of learners.
“We are committed to both our virtual students and our onsite students, and we are excited to get back to the work of learning, no matter what that looks like,” said Stormy Hickman, director of talent management in the College Station school district.
Pruitt said when she first started to approach planning for this year, she did not know where to start because resources and plans were still being drafted and set.
“Once we kind of had the system of how we’re going handle our virtual kids and our onsite kids, it’s definitely just been a matter of tweaking things to fit both sets of students to make it equitable,” she said. “Whatever I’m doing on site, I make a virtual version of it.”
Her goal is to make it so as students move between the different learning modes that they have learned the same material and are at the same point in their lessons as their classmates.
College Station High School science teacher Eric Berno agreed.
“We understand that kids and families have to do what’s best for them, and we want to accommodate all our kids and make them feel safe and that they’re taken care of, no matter if they’re here or at home, and that they’re going to be given the same level of education, whether it be in person or virtually,” he said. “I’m confident that we can do that, and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”
Part of planning for the start of school this year was distributing personal protective equipment and sanitizing and disinfecting supplies to teachers, Bruner said. They also had to go into more detail with how students walk in the hallways, when entire classes can go to the bathroom to wash their hands and how students line up for lunch.
Densey said he as a teacher then had to take those procedures and protocols and integrate them into the classroom schedule and plan.
“It’s balancing safety and education and how we’re going to take the plan that’s on paper and actually implement it in our rooms,” he said.
Densey said it is important for virtual learners and their parents to understand they are just as much a part of their classes as those learning in person.
“You’re not at home online by yourself. We’re here. You’re my student, too,” he said. Pruitt encouraged parents and students to remain positive.
“There’s no handbook for this,” she said. “None of us teachers or administrators or principals or superintendents, cafeteria people, nobody has had to deal with this situation before. … Let’s stay positive and let’s be flexible with each other and patient and realize that people are making decisions that the best they can, and if it doesn’t work, we’ll try something else. It’s just going to be a learning experience, really, throughout the whole year of figuring best practices and what’s working best for students.”
