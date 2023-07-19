In an effort to better compensate teachers for the work they do, Bryan and College Station school districts have approved several plans that will result in additional pay for educators.

As of now, the Texas Legislature has provided no additional funding to school districts for increased teacher pay. The state’s second special session ended July 13, but rumors of a possible third special session in October is keeping educators hopeful.

District 14 Rep. John Raney, who represents a portion of Brazos County, said school vouchers and teacher pay may be on the agenda if an October special session happens.

“The thing we still need to do is give teachers a pay raise and I think we’re gonna come back sometime, maybe in October is what I hear, and I hope we will accomplish that, too,” he told The Eagle.

Though he supports teacher raises, Raney said he is worried Gov. Greg Abbott, who is a strong supporter of school vouchers, may combine the two issues together in one bill. Efforts like this caused Texas House Bill 100 to fail in the House.

“I’m not sure that the amount of money allocated from that would be adequate to bring low-income people into the private school,” he said. “I think that what we need to do is focus on improving public schools and I have some other ideas. I think public schools ought to have more ability to locally make changes in their education process. … Instead of spending all that money on tests, we need to be looking at spending it on teachers and other methods of improving.”

Bryan school district

At Monday’s school board meeting, Bryan’s Board of Trustees received a budget overview presentation from Kevin Beesaw, assistant superintendent of business services.

The district hopes to eventually provide a 2% raise for teachers, but in the meantime stipends have been approved for new teachers and those who have worked in the education field for more than five years.

Beesaw explained the district is hesitant to approve raises due to unanswered financial questions because of where the Texas Legislature currently sits.

These questions would typically have answers as legislative decisions regarding school district funding are normally made in May. The district may have to wait until October to get answers. As of now, Abbott has not assigned the topic of school funding to a special session.

“It’s really discouraging, because the governor is holding us hostage [by] not passing a bill,” Beesaw said. “He’s saying he doesn’t have his educations savings account or vouchers. … It’s like a game of chicken right now. I mean who’s going to blink first?”

Though the district has not approved teacher raises, the board has approved several stipends that will result in supplementary money for teachers for the 2023-24 school year. One of which is $1,000 sign-on bonuses for new teachers starting in the first semester and $500 for new teachers starting in the second semester.

Additionally, teachers who have worked in the education field for more than five years will receive supplementary money, with $250 for teachers who have worked 5-9 years; $500 for 10-14 years; $750 for 15-19 years, etc.

College Station school district

The College Station school board discussed the district’s 2023-24 budget and compensation plan at a Tuesday workshop.

The compensation plan was passed unanimously among board members present at the regular meeting following the workshop.

“This was a legislative session year and there was much discussion about teacher retention and compensation, but the 88th legislative session ended with no funding increase for school district staff,” the district wrote in a memorandum to consider the Compensation Plan for the 2023-24 fiscal year. “Although there are special sessions called, this has left CSISD, along with all districts across the state, to meet the demands for higher salaries with limited funding. With the budget nearing completion, any compensation increase is expected to result in a negative budget.”

As a result of the approved plan, Amy Drozd, the district’s chief financial officer, said the district will increase new teacher’s pay from $49,600 to $51,000 for the upcoming school year. Additionally, each returning teacher in the district will receive at least a 2% increase to their current base pay.

This district is also factoring in a 2% of pay grade midpoint salary or hourly rate increase for eligible auxiliary staff, paraprofessionals, administrators and professionals.

“We’re putting a lot of hope and faith into our legislatures to put some compensation forward,” said Blaine Decker, a school board trustee, at Tuesday’s meeting. “For teachers, that 2% is not reflective of their work, we wish we could do more but we don’t want to eat into that potential compensation.”

The attendance incentive program will continue for bus drivers, bus monitors, custodians and cafeteria workers, along with a continuation of a bus driver hiring incentive.

The district also discussed the previously approved stipend schedule for market and equity purposes, but stated any effects of the compensation plan may be changed in October.

“This package is contingent upon any future legislation that might occur, and if that does [happen] then that package would supersede this one, meaning it would replace it and not be an addition to,” Drozd said.

The 2023-24 compensation plan is expected to have an estimated impact of $2,915,854 to the district’s general fund.