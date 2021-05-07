Bryan, College Station seeking federal aid to help with storm costs

College Station

College Station operates differently from Bryan and BTU in many ways, including that rather than generating its own electricity, College Station receives a bill each month from Garland Power and Light for power provided to customers on the ERCOT grid.

Mary Ellen Leonard, director of fiscal services, said College Station received a $48.6 million bill from Garland that it paid off using the city’s enterprise fund balance. The $48 million payment breaks down to approximately $1,115 for each of the city’s 43,000 meters. Leonard said that additional costs — uplift charges due to other utilities not paying their bills — might end up being charged to College Station after the state legislative session ends.

The city has a cash reserve policy for the enterprise fund of approximately 65 days of cash to cover unexpected costs and changes in revenues. Even after paying the bill to Garland, Leonard said she estimates that the city will be able to meet or come close to that 65-day standard, but said she cannot be positive until after this summer.