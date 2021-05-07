Bryan, College Station seeking federal aid to help with storm costs

Bryan and College Station are seeking federal aid to offset some costs from February’s winter storm.
Additionally, College Station and Bryan Texas Utilities representatives said they have paid millions in energy-related billing from the storm, but both entities won’t know if they will be charged more down the road, pending decisions during the current state legislative session. The session is scheduled to end May 31.
Exact time lines for potentially receiving aid and for being billed are yet to be determined.
The storm, sometimes called Winter Storm Uri, lasted Feb. 13-17. Many power generators across the state could not handle the extended cold temperatures, causing many to drop offline. In return, the state’s main grid operator, the The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, called for power outages in an attempt to conserve energy, saying it was necessary to prevent an even worse catastrophe.
Federal aid
Texas municipalities affected by the winter storm can apply for funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, but only costs that fall under the category known as “Category B: Emergency Protective Measures” are currently eligible. Will Smith, chief financial officer for BTU and Bryan, said the FEMA category does not really lend itself to costs related to permanent infrastructure work.
College Station has requested reimbursement for about $24,000 from FEMA related to overtime incurred at the fire department, Director of Fiscal Services Mary Ellen Leonard said.
The city also incurred about $500,000 in damages, she added, including a water line break on Barron Road. Leonard said that if FEMA opens up additional categories for cities to receive funds under, College Station will submit a request for reimbursement for those damages.
In Bryan, city and BTU officials submitted a request to FEMA for about $250,000 for overtime pay needed to respond to the storm, but Smith said there is not a guarantee that all of that will be granted.
Smith said Bryan also had just over $2 million worth of facilities damage.
Bryan Texas Utilities
BTU’s generators continued running throughout the winter storm. Even so, the storm made BTU’s February net energy cost $26.7 million higher than the $3.3 million officials had budgeted for. Doug Lyles, BTU executive director for business and customer operations, said this is because of several factors, including higher natural gas prices, settlement charges at the end of the storm and money still owed to BTU. Lyles is also BTU’s acting chief risk officer.
“We have fulfilled all of our financial obligations related to the event,” Lyles said of the February net energy cost that has been paid off.
Even so, Lyles said some activity from the event will “still be settling into the future.”
The ERCOT market still owes BTU $3 million for energy that BTU generated. Lyles said this unpaid amount is known as a short pay uplift and across the state there is about $2.9 billion worth of such short payments. Smith pointed out that until the current legislative session is over, the exact time line of when BTU might receive the $3 million it is owed is unknown.
Additionally, there is a running debate in the current legislative session over whether or not utilities should have to pay reliability uplift charges. These are a separate type of charge that is the result of ERCOT allowing market prices to remain high during a 32-hour period at the end of the winter freeze, even though ERCOT was no longer calling for power outages due to a limited energy supply.
Approximately $21 million of BTU’s February net energy costs went toward paying reliability uplift charges, Lyles said. All participants in the ERCOT market are supposed to pay a portion toward reliability uplift charges.
BTU has a cash reserve policy of 175 days of cash — which amounts to $63 million — to cover unexpected costs and changes in revenues. After BTU paid off the millions in net energy costs for February, Smith and Lyles said BTU still has approximately 195 days of cash. Smith noted BTU should not have to raise its rates.
College Station
College Station operates differently from Bryan and BTU in many ways, including that rather than generating its own electricity, College Station receives a bill each month from Garland Power and Light for power provided to customers on the ERCOT grid.
Mary Ellen Leonard, director of fiscal services, said College Station received a $48.6 million bill from Garland that it paid off using the city’s enterprise fund balance. The $48 million payment breaks down to approximately $1,115 for each of the city’s 43,000 meters. Leonard said that additional costs — uplift charges due to other utilities not paying their bills — might end up being charged to College Station after the state legislative session ends.
The city has a cash reserve policy for the enterprise fund of approximately 65 days of cash to cover unexpected costs and changes in revenues. Even after paying the bill to Garland, Leonard said she estimates that the city will be able to meet or come close to that 65-day standard, but said she cannot be positive until after this summer.
Leonard said she doesn’t know yet if the city will need to raise people’s electric rates, because she is unsure of how long it will take for the city to return to a comfortable reserve and since there may be changes regarding uplift charges that come after the legislative session ends.
“Until I get all the information,” Leonard said, “I can’t take a guess on how I’m going to handle it yet.”
Feb. 11
Feb. 12
Feb. 13
Feb. 14
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday and Saturday
By the numbers
