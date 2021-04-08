Bryan, College Station schools rescheduling STAAR after technical issues

A statewide glitch Tuesday in the online administration of the STAAR — State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness — led to tests being pushed back.

The Bryan school district postponed the online administration of Tuesday’s scheduled fourth, seven and ninth grade STAAR tests due to the tech issues, Matthew LeBlanc, the district’s executive director of communications and public affairs, told The Eagle.

The retests for those postponed assessments will take place over the next week, beginning today and continuing through to the middle of next week, LeBlanc said Wednesday. The retest will depend on the school, he said, and all schools are contacting parents to let them know specific information for their child’s campus.

He said Tuesday that previously scheduled assessments will continue as scheduled.

In the College Station school district, 254 students out of 3,000 students taking the STAAR Tuesday were affected by the glitch; the rest completed the test on paper. Retests for those online testers will take place at a later time, Chuck Glenewinkel, the district’s director of communications, said Tuesday.