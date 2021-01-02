Bryan, College Station schools expect most students back on campus this spring

When students return to the classrooms in Bryan and College Station schools, more than 80% in both districts will do so in person.
In Bryan, 81% of students will be on campus. In College Station, district officials expect nearly 84% of students to be in classrooms.
Among Bryan’s 22 campuses, the elementary campuses will have the highest percentage of students learning in person with 90% expected to be on campus, based on an update presented by Bryan Superintendent Christie Whitbeck during the Dec. 14 school board meeting. Intermediate and middle schools are expected to have 84% and 82% of students on campus, respectively.
The district’s high schools will have the lowest number of in-person learners with 63% on campus; however, 10% will participate in a hybrid learning model. The hybrid option allows students to engage in online learning and be on campus for certain courses, such as Career and Technical Education classes or athletics. Hybrid also is an option for middle school students, and 1% of those students will be using that option.
College Station Superintendent Mike Martindale did not break down the percentage of students learning on campus or virtually during his presentation during the College Station school board meeting Dec. 15.
Both superintendents said they are working with virtual students who are failing one or more courses or not attending via online.
“If you’re not attending online, if your grades are not what they need to be, we need to get you back if at all possible,” Whitbeck said.
“Those conversations are being had at the campus level by principals, by counselors, by teachers.”
Martindale said the College Station district this spring will require students who have unsatisfactory grades or attendance to return to on-campus instruction.
Families of students who will be required to return to campus will be notified at least two weeks in advance and can appeal the requirement due to medical or other reasons, according to the Dec. 15 presentation.
“We simply can’t allow them to get any farther behind if they’re not being successful,” Martindale said.
The Texas Education Agency announced this allowance during the fall semester, he said. The district had been contacting students directly to encourage them to return to campus.
Whitbeck wrote a note to parents before the end of the fall semester calling it “critical” for everyone to follow the Return to Learn plan, which includes wearing masks, social distancing and practicing hand hygiene.
“You have played a key role in ensuring our students took these steps while in school in the first semester, and we are grateful,” she wrote.
Since the start of the school year on Aug. 20, Bryan had seen a total of 456 COVID-19 cases through Dec. 18, with 289 students and 167 employees testing positive for the coronavirus during the first semester.
On Dec. 18, the College Station school district had 78 active COVID-19 cases. The online dashboard the district uses to update numbers lists how many cases are on each campus but does not break down how many students and employees are included in the number of active cases.
Between the start of school on Aug. 18 and Dec. 18, College Station has had 417 cases, with 286 students testing positive and 131 employees testing positive.
Whitbeck said during the Dec. 14 Bryan school board meeting that the district looks at cases by classroom and school. One of the difficulties in districts that have had to close schools during the semester, she said, is when there are not enough staff members available.
“Right now we’re holding our own on that,” she said.
Whitbeck commended the employees for making it possible to have face-to-face instruction for the entire semester.
“I can’t be more proud of our unified efforts to keep people safe and to keep the doors open for our kids,” she said.
College Station School Board President Mike Nugent thanked district employees for going “above and beyond” this school year.
“It’s obviously been kind of a weird year, and it’s been difficult for everyone; we get to have a front-row seat to how difficult it is with the schools,” he said. “I have wanted to spike the football so often this fall because I have been so proud of what our district has done.”
Employees will return to campuses on Monday, with students returning on Tuesday.