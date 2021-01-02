Bryan, College Station schools expect most students back on campus this spring

“If you’re not attending online, if your grades are not what they need to be, we need to get you back if at all possible,” Whitbeck said.

“Those conversations are being had at the campus level by principals, by counselors, by teachers.”

Martindale said the College Station district this spring will require students who have unsatisfactory grades or attendance to return to on-campus instruction.

Families of students who will be required to return to campus will be notified at least two weeks in advance and can appeal the requirement due to medical or other reasons, according to the Dec. 15 presentation.

“We simply can’t allow them to get any farther behind if they’re not being successful,” Martindale said.

The Texas Education Agency announced this allowance during the fall semester, he said. The district had been contacting students directly to encourage them to return to campus.

Whitbeck wrote a note to parents before the end of the fall semester calling it “critical” for everyone to follow the Return to Learn plan, which includes wearing masks, social distancing and practicing hand hygiene.