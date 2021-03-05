Bryan, College Station school districts say they'll stick with mask protocols

Both Bryan and College Station school districts have announced all COVID-19 safety protocols will remain in place through the rest of the school year, which includes mask requirements for all students and employees.
“After receiving guidance from the Texas Education Agency and the Brazos County Health District, College Station ISD will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our staff and students by requiring the use of masks for the remainder of the school year,” reads an email College Station Superintendent Mike Martindale sent Thursday to district parents.
According to a statement from Bryan Superintendent Christie Whitbeck to district parents, the decision to continue all safety measures comes after “careful review” of Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order lifting the statewide mask mandate and Texas Education Agency’s guidance and conversations with local and area administrators, local officials and the district’s health care partners.
Executive Order GA-34, issued by Abbott on Tuesday, opened all businesses and facilities in the state to 100% capacity and lifted the state’s mask mandate, effective March 10. On Wednesday, the Texas Education Agency issued guidance stating districts can continue requiring students and employees to wear face coverings; however, local school boards can vote to rescind precautions, including masks, that had been in place.
With so many districts in the state, Mark McCall, president of the Bryan school board, said he supports TEA’s decision to require masks but give districts the option to lift those protocols if it is deemed appropriate for the district.
Included in the message from both districts is a statement that the existing protocols have helped limit spread in the schools.
“Ultimately, we know that the safety measures inside of our schools work,” Whitbeck wrote. “That has allowed us to keep teachers and students on-campus since we started the school year on August 20, and I believe will allow us to keep our doors open for the next 55 days until the school year is over.”
Martindale wrote College Station’s current protocols, including mask requirements, have been “instrumental” in limiting how many students and employees must miss school due to a positive test or close contact.
“When considering current trends with new cases each day, there is no doubt that eliminating the mask requirement would result in many more students and staff having to miss school due to close contact quarantine requirements,” he wrote.
In January, Martindale reported 86.5% of the district’s more than 13,800 students were learning on campus. College Station’s February school board meeting was canceled due to last month’s winter storm.
As of Feb. 15, Whitbeck told the school board, the district had 85% of its more than 15,800 students enrolled in face-to-face learning for the fifth six weeks of the school year.
“As you know, educators have only just been recently added to the vaccine eligible list,” she wrote in her Thursday letter. “We have to put student and staff safety first, and regarding this, we must err on the side of caution so we can finish this school year safely, together.”
Franklin schools also will continue to follow existing COVID-19 safety protocols, including the wearing of masks, according to a post on the school district’s Facebook page.
The decision is based on information from the state commissioner of education and the district’s commitment to safety for students, employees and the broader Franklin community, the post states. Any changes will be communicated to parents, students and the community before going into effect, it continues.
Iola Superintendent Scott Martindale wrote in a statement to the school community that everyone should continue following the current protocols and procedures unless told otherwise by the district in an official release.
In a statement sent by Hearne Superintendent Adrain Johnson, the district’s school board president Mary Jane Ramirez said student and staff safety and welfare is “its most fundamental priority,” noting Hearne High School’s designation as a COVID testing site.
“We expect our students and staff to maintain appropriate safety protocols as we learn more from health officials and the CDC,” she wrote.
Caldwell and North Zulch school districts stated on social media its current mask protocols will remain in place until further notice.
On Facebook, the Normangee school district noted it will be reevaluating its protocols and procedures. On Thursday, it posted a questionnaire for parents to give feedback on if they want the mask mandate to continue to be required of students and staff, just staff, eliminated altogether or made optional and if there are any other safety protocols they want the district to revisit. Any changes will be announced by Tuesday.