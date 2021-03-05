Bryan, College Station school districts say they'll stick with mask protocols

As of Feb. 15, Whitbeck told the school board, the district had 85% of its more than 15,800 students enrolled in face-to-face learning for the fifth six weeks of the school year.

“As you know, educators have only just been recently added to the vaccine eligible list,” she wrote in her Thursday letter. “We have to put student and staff safety first, and regarding this, we must err on the side of caution so we can finish this school year safely, together.”

Franklin schools also will continue to follow existing COVID-19 safety protocols, including the wearing of masks, according to a post on the school district’s Facebook page.

The decision is based on information from the state commissioner of education and the district’s commitment to safety for students, employees and the broader Franklin community, the post states. Any changes will be communicated to parents, students and the community before going into effect, it continues.

Iola Superintendent Scott Martindale wrote in a statement to the school community that everyone should continue following the current protocols and procedures unless told otherwise by the district in an official release.