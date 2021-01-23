Bryan, College Station school districts offer COVID-19 updates via dashboards

Bryan and College Station school districts are continuing to track active COVID-19 numbers at their campuses with dashboards updated daily.
Both districts saw an increase in active cases from Wednesday to Friday. Bryan saw an increase from 92 cases on Wednesday to 110 on Friday. In College Station, there were 74 cases on Wednesday and 90 cases on Friday.
During the first semester, the College Station district saw a total of 417 cases, with 286 students and 131 employees testing positive for the virus
College Station separates the number of new and active cases by school but does not distinguish between student cases and staff member cases. In total, the dashboard showed the district has more than 13,820 students — 86.5% of whom are participating in on-campus instruction, according to Superintendent Mike Martindale — and about 1,900 staff members.
Bryan’s dashboard, which was launched Wednesday, shows Friday’s numbers represent 79 active student cases and 31 active staff cases.
During the first semester, the district saw 456 total cases, with 289 students and 167 employees testing positive. The Bryan school district’s student population on Friday was listed as 15,858, along with 2,830 staff members. During Tuesday’s school board meeting, Superintendent Christie Whitbeck said the district has 82% of students learning in person, 15% participating virtually and 3% learning in the hybrid model.
Both districts worked with the Brazos County Health District to set thresholds at which they will begin investigating if a classroom or a campus needs to be closed with all learning moved virtually.
That threshold for classrooms is 10% of the class — including students and teachers — testing positive for the virus at the same time.
Chuck Glenewinkel, spokesperson for the College Station school district, said this threshold — and the campus threshold of 3% — is a guide for the district to follow rather than an exact number.
“If we get to that, it’s time to start talking about it, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that we couldn’t quarantine an entire classroom if they didn’t meet that threshold,” he said.
As an example, he said, if fewer than 10% of students test positive in a classroom where students have a hard time consistently wearing their masks properly, the district could choose to move the entire classroom to its at-home learning model.
Since the start of school, he said, the district has had to quarantine four classrooms, each one at a different campus.
On a campus level, he said, the district has not seen numbers that would prompt discussions about closing a school.
Nurses take the lead on contact tracing when there is a positive case on campuses, Glenewinkel said, looking at where the student or staff member has been in the past 48 hours if they were on campus and determining who was in close contact.
Glenewinkel said the district has been pleased with the safety protocols and how students and employees have followed them.
“What we’re learning is a vast majority of the positive cases are not spread within the school; they’re picked up outside of the school,” he said. “… As cases go up in the community, obviously they’re going to go up in just about all sectors of the community, and schools are no different
Neither district has run into an instance where a classroom had to be closed due to the lack of teachers or qualified adult to take over instruction.
The College Station and Bryan COVID-19 dashboards are located at http://bit.ly/CSISDcovid and at bryanisd.org/activecovidcases, respectively. Both are updated daily.