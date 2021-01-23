Bryan, College Station school districts offer COVID-19 updates via dashboards

Both districts worked with the Brazos County Health District to set thresholds at which they will begin investigating if a classroom or a campus needs to be closed with all learning moved virtually.

That threshold for classrooms is 10% of the class — including students and teachers — testing positive for the virus at the same time.

Chuck Glenewinkel, spokesperson for the College Station school district, said this threshold — and the campus threshold of 3% — is a guide for the district to follow rather than an exact number.

“If we get to that, it’s time to start talking about it, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that we couldn’t quarantine an entire classroom if they didn’t meet that threshold,” he said.

As an example, he said, if fewer than 10% of students test positive in a classroom where students have a hard time consistently wearing their masks properly, the district could choose to move the entire classroom to its at-home learning model.

Since the start of school, he said, the district has had to quarantine four classrooms, each one at a different campus.

On a campus level, he said, the district has not seen numbers that would prompt discussions about closing a school.