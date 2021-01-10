 Skip to main content
Bryan, College Station school districts cancel Monday classes
Bryan, College Station school districts cancel Monday classes

The Bryan and College Station school districts have canceled classes for Monday after a winter storm blanketed the area with several inches of snow on Sunday.

The cancellation includes online and on-campus instruction.

The districts planned to resume their normal schedules on Tuesday.

