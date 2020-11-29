Bryan-College Station saw uptick in unemployment rate in September

The Bryan-College Station economy reversed this fall following four consecutive months of mid-pandemic economic recovery and a lowering unemployment rate, Texas A&M economists said last week.
Texas A&M’s Private Enterprise Research Center released its monthly economic report and shared that the local unemployment rate rose from 4.3% in August to 5.6% at the end of September, the most recent figure available.
Nationally and in Texas, media outlets have shown long lines at food banks recently as many struggle to fight off hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic — even as the Dow Jones Industrial Average reached record highs last week. The ongoing pandemic has had dramatic and far-reaching economic impacts along with its myriad public health challenges.
Throughout the pandemic, the Bryan-College Station metro area has had one of the lowest unemployment rates and among the smallest declines in employment in Texas — though the most recent rate, at 5.6%, is much higher than pre-pandemic unemployment rates of 2.8%.
PERC Executive Director Dennis Jansen and Executive Associate Director Andy Rettenmaier said in an interview that they and their colleagues have been monitoring weekly unemployment claims in Bryan-College Station since the pandemic’s economic effects were first felt in mid-March. Rettenmaier said that there were 92 local unemployment claims for the week ending March 14; there were 1,043 for the week ending March 21 and 1,899 for the week ending April 4.
The weekly unemployment numbers have since dipped, Rettenmaier said, but are still higher than pre-pandemic levels. There were 192 new unemployment claims each during the weeks of Oct. 24 and 31.
A positive sign for the local economy, Rettenmaier said, is that U.S. and Texas unemployment rates fell in October to 6.9%; the local October rate will be released later this week and Rettenmaier said he expected a corresponding local drop in the unemployment rate.
“Locally, we had some bad statistics come out in September,” Jansen said Tuesday. In September, Jansen noted, “employment fell a little bit, unemployment went up and taxable sales went down. We had a triple whammy. Everything that goes into our index went in the wrong direction.” Rettenmaier added that there was a significant local spike in unemployment claims at the end of August and the first week of September, with 771 people filing claims in a two-week span.
“I think October bodes well for much better statistics,” Jansen said. The statewide unemployment rate was 6.8% in August, rose to 8.3% in September and then fell to 6.9% in October. Every metro area in Texas had an unemployment rate increase in September, the economists said. Rettenmaier added that a figure to watch regarding the health of the local economy was the coming months’ taxable sales.
PERC’s monthly report indicates that as of late September, employment in the leisure and hospitality industry was down 7.2% from February’s employment level — though higher than in the early months of the pandemic; employment in that sector, the second-largest in the BCS area, dipped 20% between February and April.
The government sector, which includes Texas A&M staff and faculty, makes up 35% of employment in Bryan-College Station, compared to government making up 15% of the Texas economy. Jansen and Rettenmaier explained that locally, employment in the government sector has actually grown by 2% since February.
The economists also said that local air travel increased between September and October and stood at 51% of air travel in October 2019. There were 7,704 enplanements at Easterwood Airport in October 2019, and 3,922 enplanements last month. People boarded planes at Easterwood 8,306 times last November; this month’s Easterwood figures will be released soon.
After large unemployment spikes in March and April, the economy partially and relatively rapidly recovered; Jansen posited that “the low-hanging fruit” may be gone, and that full recovery from the current point may be tougher to achieve, locally and beyond.
“There’s a long way to go, and it’s harder to close the gap from where we are now. It’s going to be hard to continue to close the gap at a very fast pace,” Jansen said.
