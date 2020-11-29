Bryan-College Station saw uptick in unemployment rate in September

The weekly unemployment numbers have since dipped, Rettenmaier said, but are still higher than pre-pandemic levels. There were 192 new unemployment claims each during the weeks of Oct. 24 and 31.

A positive sign for the local economy, Rettenmaier said, is that U.S. and Texas unemployment rates fell in October to 6.9%; the local October rate will be released later this week and Rettenmaier said he expected a corresponding local drop in the unemployment rate.

“Locally, we had some bad statistics come out in September,” Jansen said Tuesday. In September, Jansen noted, “employment fell a little bit, unemployment went up and taxable sales went down. We had a triple whammy. Everything that goes into our index went in the wrong direction.” Rettenmaier added that there was a significant local spike in unemployment claims at the end of August and the first week of September, with 771 people filing claims in a two-week span.

“I think October bodes well for much better statistics,” Jansen said. The statewide unemployment rate was 6.8% in August, rose to 8.3% in September and then fell to 6.9% in October. Every metro area in Texas had an unemployment rate increase in September, the economists said. Rettenmaier added that a figure to watch regarding the health of the local economy was the coming months’ taxable sales.