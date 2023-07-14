Back-to-school is an exciting time for students and parents alike, but not when buying school supplies leads to missed bill payments or skipped meals.

In an effort to combat this problem, the Bryan-College Station Salvation Army is hosting its annual back-to-school supply drive.

Through Aug. 9, the drive is collecting notebooks, pens, pencils, glue, rulers, copy paper, folders, erasers, calculators and more for all students. Donors can deliver supplies to the Salvation Army, located at 2506 Cavitt Ave., during normal business hours, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

Captain Luis Villanueva and his wife, Marianne, began their position as corps officers for the Bryan-College Station Salvation Army last month. Luis said he hopes the supply drive will go beyond providing school supplies to families in need.

“For us, it’s not just the backpack or the supplies,” said Luis, who also serves as a pastor for the Salvation Army. “The Salvation Army wants to establish relationships with this family. The backpacks are just one of the many problems and situations they may have.”

When families in need are provided with school supplies, it takes away one of the many hardships they may be facing, Luis said.

“You can see the happiness of the kid when they open the backpack and it has some notebooks and pencils,” he said. “The relief from the parents not thinking, ‘Oh, I don’t have to spend $50 to $80 on all these things, I already have them. I can send my child to school and I don’t have to worry about it.’”

As a mother of three, Marianne said she understands the importance for students to have school supplies, but money may stand in the way for some families.

“It’s very important for me and my husband to provide the school supplies that the kids need,” she said. “It’s just something basic for every kid that wants to have school supplies. So that’s why for me and my husband, it was very important to make our community aware of the needs of the families and for us to be able to help them in that way.”

All donated supplies will be given directly to students in the Bryan-College Station area, so the local community’s involvement in the drive is essential, Luis said.

“Without the support of families that can afford to pay extra, [for] supplies to bring it to us, we cannot do what we do,” he said. “We want to establish relationships, but we need to supply those needs first. … Because if not, we’re not going to have the opportunity to have this connection with them.”

When serving her community, Marianne said she is reminded of her younger self and the help she received from the Salvation Army.

“I always bring that memory with me that the Salvation Army was always there for me, for my family, when we needed it,” she said. “That’s the feeling that I have when I help others. I remember what the Salvation Army did [for] me in the past and I want [to make sure] that I can help others.”

Since the supply drive began, Tanisha Pickney said the organization already has received a large amount of supplies, with more expected in the future.

“We are here to help in any way we can,” said Pickney, who serves as the director of social services at the B-CS Salvation Army. “We know that times are hard for everyone, so we just want [it] to be known that we’re here to help and assist.”

In their new roles as executive directors, Luis said he and his wife are looking to form strong relationships with families in the community and host several events throughout the year.

“We want to expand all opportunities,” he said. “We are already making connections with A&M, some organizations [with] students. We’re ready to mobilize a lot of opportunities for volunteers to come and help us out here.”

In addition to the back-to-school drive, the Women’s Auxiliary of the B-CS Salvation Army will host its “Back to School Walmart Shopping Event” July 27, which will provide 30 children with $100 to spend on school and clothing supplies.