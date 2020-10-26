 Skip to main content
Bryan-College Station post offices to hand-deliver mail-in ballots through Election Day
Bryan-College Station post offices to hand-deliver mail-in ballots through Election Day

Brazos County officials announced Monday that county residents can bring their mail-in ballots in to any post office in Bryan-College Station through Election Day.

Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock said ballots must be brought in to the post offices and not left in mailboxes.

Postal carriers will postmark and hand-deliver the ballots to the elections office, Hancock said.

“Postal carriers are making special deliveries of ballots several times a day, and we thank them for their help in making sure every vote counts,” Hancock said.

As of Monday night, more than 4,200 Brazos County residents had sent or brought in their ballots, and 47,789 people had cast early-vote ballots in person, according to figures provided by the elections office.

