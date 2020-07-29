Parents with students in Bryan and College Station schools have a limited time to complete their survey to decide whether their child will begin the school year on campus or at home.
The deadline in College Station to make the decision is Thursday. Anyone with questions or comments about the district’s back to school plan should contact feedback@csisd.org. Parents can choose between an in-person or at-home model. Some elective courses or athletics will have in-person requirements even if a student chooses the at-home model.
In Bryan, the deadline is Monday. Anyone with questions or who did not receive a survey should contact the district at BISD_enrollment@bryanisd.org or 979-209-1288. Parents can choose the in-person, at-home or hybrid model.
In both districts, the decision submitted via the survey is for the first grading period. The mode of instruction can be changed at the end of each grading period.
If a student enrolled in face-to-face instruction is required to quarantine, they will be automatically switched to an at-home model until they can return to school.
