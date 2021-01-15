Bryan, College Station offices will close for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The cities of Bryan and College Station will close their offices in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.

While College Station offices and facilities will be closed, a city announcement said sanitation and recycling collections will operate on their normal schedules.

Electric, water or wastewater outages can be reported to 855-528-4CSU (4278). Any payments due to the College Station Municipal Court on Monday must be paid by close of business on Tuesday.

The City of Bryan Municipal Office building and all other city administrative offices will be closed Monday, along with the Bryan Animal Center, the Bryan + College Station Library System, the Community Development Office, Coulter Field, Parks & Recreation Office, the Neal Recreation Center and the Public Works Call Center.

Books can still be returned to the library through exterior book drops at Mounce and Ringer libraries, according to the city announcement.

Bryan residential solid waste and brush/bulky pick-up service routes will run on the normal schedule.

Documents or payments due to the Bryan Municipal Court on Monday must be turned in Tuesday.