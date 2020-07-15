Bryan and College Station joined together to provide additional funds for local businesses, according to a joint statement released Tuesday.
The funds are made available by the Public Health Reimbursement Grant Program, which is overseen by the Texas Division of Emergency Management — a state agency under The Texas A&M University System.
Starting at noon today, eligible for-profit and nonprofit businesses can apply to the city they operate in. Funds can be used to reimburse:
• Medical expenses.
• Public health expenses.
• Payroll expenses for health care, human services, and employees whose services were substantially dedicated to mitigating or responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
• Expenses for actions that facilitated compliance with COVID-19-related public health measures.
Expenses must have been incurred between March 1 and July 15, the statement says, and documentation of expenses must be included. Remaining grant funds will be distributed following a second application period later in the summer.
Applications will be until 2 p.m. on Aug. 3.
To apply in College Station, visit cstx.gov/coronavirus and click on the “Business Resources” tab. To apply in Bryan, go to weblink.bryantx.gov/Forms/COVID19-relief.
For questions related to the application process, contact the Bryan Department of Community Development Services at 979-209-5175 or the College Station Department of Community Services at 979-764-3778.
