Bryan-College Station navigates new waters during 2022 Commerce Economic Outlook Conference

Representatives of the Brazos Valley “navigated new waters” during the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce Economic Outlook Conference by highlighting economic growth the community has seen in recent years and ongoing projections for this year.

James Gaines, a research economist at the Texas Real Estate Research Center and the keynote speaker during Wednesday’s conference, addressed multiple topics including the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment, inflation, population and housing markets.

“It’s been two years since we have been able to do this,” Gaines said. “The pandemic has done things to us that we have never had to before, we haven’t had to shut down, shelter in place, and it has created a lot of economic effects. … The worst part of it is it’s really hard to make a projection or a forecast of what you think is going to happen.”

Gaines said the federal government fiscal stimulus packages that were disbursed “didn’t fuel as much recovery as hoped, however, they did in the form of inflation.” He said there is an average of 10.6 million jobs open in the U.S, while there is an average of 6.3 million unemployed people, citing the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.