Bryan-College Station native writes children’s book on hair positivity

A Bryan-College Station native has written and published an illustrated book for elementary-aged children focused on hair positivity and celebrating African American hairstyles.

The book, “My Hair is so Cool,” was published in March.

Alicia Tillotson said she was motivated to write the book because of her own experience with natural hair and the struggles that she’s witnessed “from young girls who may have hair that the texture is considered different or you feel pressured to wear your hair always maybe straight or you’re just not comfortable with it in its natural state.”

“It’s deeper than that, because on the surface, it’s about hair, but it’s also about instilling confidence and making people with different textures and different kinds of hair to feel like they matter and they are able to accomplish things outside of themselves,” she said.

Tillotson is a sixth grade reading teacher in the Pasadena school district in Harris County. The book’s target audience is African American girls, Tillotson said.