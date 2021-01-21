Bryan-College Station leaders reflect on inaugurations of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

Hilburn said he feels like a lot of progress was made throughout the past four years under Trump and that one concern is that the new administration will “change the strides forward that we’ve made in the last four years policy-wise.”

But he also said that since federal law affects the local area differently than state and city policy, it “remains to be seen” how and to what degree Biden’s changes will have an impact on the community.

Hilburn said he is a traditionalist who is personally disappointed that Trump did not attend the inauguration, noting that he believes attending is an important symbol of the transfer of power.

“As much as I would have liked him to have been there, based on what has happened over the past two months, maybe it’s a good thing that he wasn’t,” Hilburn said. “He’s a distraction for 30 seconds while we’re discussing him not being there, but had he been there, the cameras would have been on him, the focus would have drifted to him at times. For President Biden and Vice President Harris, this is their day, this is their big coming in, and they shouldn’t be overshadowed by the outgoing president. And in the end, it wasn’t.”