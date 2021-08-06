Bryan-College Station leaders excited for I-14 progress

While legislation does include general information about what areas I-14 and I-214 will be in, Rudge said exact routes have yet to be determined. He added that an alignment study, an environmental study, public hearings and more are needed before design work and construction can begin.

Completing the construction of the local section of I-14 — a 115-mile section that would run from Rogers in Bell County east through the Brazos Valley then to a point east of Hunstville — could take about 20 years at the earliest, Rudge said. The Texas Department of Transportation’s Bryan District has already started an alignment study for the 115-mile stretch, Rudge said, adding that it is the only area that has started an alignment study for the I-14 project. In order for the project to continue, Rudge said that other TxDOT districts would eventually need to get started on their studies and all the districts along the I-14 area would have to work together throughout the process.

Interstate work is typically paid for using 80% federal funding from the Federal Highway Administration and 20% state funds from TxDOT, Rudge said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bryan-College Station is in the heart of the Texas Triangle, which Rudge pointed out sees some of the most growth in the state.