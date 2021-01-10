Bryan-College Station hospitals feeling strain

Expressing a similar sentiment, Dr. Lon Young, chief medical officer at CapRock Health System, said people who think they need to go to the hospital should not hesitate due to concerns about capacity since hospitals will continue assisting people in emergency situations.

He added that people do not need to fear contracting the virus if they go see health care professionals because all precautions are being taken to avoid the spread.

“As we are experiencing, this pandemic is not over,” St. Joseph officials said in an email. “Current COVID-19 hospital census levels are at the highest experienced to date in Brazos County. Our staff continues to provide excellent care to our patients, but they are exhausted after nearly a year of navigating this pandemic. It is critical that we remain vigilant to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

At CapRock, Young said there has been a three- to four-fold increase in hospitalizations recently. He added that CapRock is receiving transfers from other hospitals in the area.

“It’s kind of coming at us from every direction,” Young said. “We’ve got an increase in patients that stay longer and use more resources when they’re in the hospital, with a fixed number of staff that are tired and are sometimes out because of COVID.”