Bryan-College Station hospitals feeling strain

Local hospital leaders are stressing the importance of following COVID-19 prevention guidelines as coronavirus hospitalizations continue to rise, putting a strain on resources.
On Saturday, Brazos County health officials announced record high numbers of active COVID-19 cases and ICU bed occupancy. There are now 1,572 active COVID-19 cases in the county, 154 more than the day before. Bryan-College Station hospitals are at 92% capacity, and intensive care units are at 127% occupancy.
On Saturday, state health officials said the COVID-19 hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area N, which includes Brazos County and six surrounding counties, was 25.43%. That rate has been over 15% since Dec. 22.
Baylor Scott and White’s hospitalization rate, including patients treated in the ICU, is higher than it has been throughout the entire pandemic, officials said via email this week. BSW has enacted the first phase of its surge plan to accommodate patients in need of intensive care. The plan includes using all available patient care space within hospitals. In some cases, they can transfer patients between facilities within health care systems to provide care.
The safety and well-being of the community “starts with each member and the decisions we each make,” BSW hospital officials said in a statement, encouraging all residents to do their part in preventing hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions.
“To continue ensuring that our hospitals are ready for those who need care most during this time, we ask that the public embrace a sense of urgency in following the recommended guidelines of physical distancing, masking and practicing good hand hygiene,” a BSW statement reads. “These are proven measures to stop the spread of the virus.”
BSW officials described the rising number of COVID-19 cases as discouraging and said that “ongoing physical and emotional demands of the virus can be exhausting.”
At the end of December, the region halted elective medical procedures in accordance with state requirements due to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations.
BSW said it is working with patients to reschedule non-emergent procedures that require an overnight stay.
“While we will always make emergency care available, if the current surge continues and our ICU occupancy rate continues to increase, our medical center may not be able to meet the demand for non-COVID healthcare needs,” BSW officials said via email. “We can avoid this if we change course now.”
Similarly, St. Joseph is rescheduling elective surgeries with a known postoperative requirement to be hospitalized after the procedure. Even so, St. Joseph’s officials emphasized that they will continue to perform emergent surgeries and procedures for patients whose conditions change and require intervention. Additionally, they said patients in need of medical care should not delay their visits.
Expressing a similar sentiment, Dr. Lon Young, chief medical officer at CapRock Health System, said people who think they need to go to the hospital should not hesitate due to concerns about capacity since hospitals will continue assisting people in emergency situations.
He added that people do not need to fear contracting the virus if they go see health care professionals because all precautions are being taken to avoid the spread.
“As we are experiencing, this pandemic is not over,” St. Joseph officials said in an email. “Current COVID-19 hospital census levels are at the highest experienced to date in Brazos County. Our staff continues to provide excellent care to our patients, but they are exhausted after nearly a year of navigating this pandemic. It is critical that we remain vigilant to stop the spread of COVID-19.”
At CapRock, Young said there has been a three- to four-fold increase in hospitalizations recently. He added that CapRock is receiving transfers from other hospitals in the area.
“It’s kind of coming at us from every direction,” Young said. “We’ve got an increase in patients that stay longer and use more resources when they’re in the hospital, with a fixed number of staff that are tired and are sometimes out because of COVID.”
Contending with the challenges of the pandemic can be relieved to some degree because the state has resources for health care facilities to take advantage of, Young said.
With college students returning for classes this month, Young said he is concerned about rising case counts. While college-age students do not typically end up hospitalized, he said they contribute to the spread of COVID-19 to vulnerable people who do.
Young said he is hopeful though since vaccines are being administered, the winter holiday season is complete and upcoming warmer weather will make it easier for people to be outside rather than indoors.
“I think there’s a reason for optimism over the next few months,” he said. “But I am significantly concerned about January and February and would just encourage people to please just stay away from each other for a couple of months.”