Bryan-College Station home prices surged in January

“We are 31 days less on the average number of days homes spent on the market year over year,” Warner said. “Nationwide, homes are typically selling in 19 days, which is calculated by the time it goes up to the time it is under contract, but it is still faster than the same month one year ago.”

Warner said inflation and supplies are part of the reason why the time to build a home is taking longer.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Windows are taking a long time to get, and when you are working in construction one delay can trigger a lot of other delays,” she said. “With the interest rates still at 4% and below, people are still trying to buy.”

Warner said it is still reasonable to move to the area compared to other places, and she believes 2022 is going to be a strong year for real estate sales.

“I do see interest rates steadily increasing but still being affordable,” she said. “The biggest impact of the rising interest rates will be the amount of homes that people can afford as far as dollars, and new construction is steadily going up as well and that comes down to materials,” she said.