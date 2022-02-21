Bryan-College Station home prices surged in January

Average home prices were higher in January compared to last year, and home listings and the average time a home was on the market were down, according to statistics released by the Bryan-College Station Regional Association of Realtors.
“For more than 10 years, we have not been building homes to meet the population growth numbers. That is nationwide as well as here in Bryan-College Station,” said Jodi Warner, president of the BCS Multiple Listing Service with the Regional Association of Realtors. “Development here happens neighborhood by neighborhood, and builders are working right now to get as many homes up as fast as they can. But contract and build times are longer than what they have been in the past, and they have rising costs on all their materials.”
According to the association, there were 211 homes sold in January, which is a 5.8% decrease from January 2021. The median home price was $270,000, which is an 18.8% increase from last year. Warner said competition drives market prices up, meaning there is a high demand for homes and a low supply.
Warner said the average number of days homes spent on the market fell to 88 in January. She noted that Multiple Listing Service calculates those days from the date it is listed to the date it closes, rather than the date that it goes under contract.
“We are 31 days less on the average number of days homes spent on the market year over year,” Warner said. “Nationwide, homes are typically selling in 19 days, which is calculated by the time it goes up to the time it is under contract, but it is still faster than the same month one year ago.”
Warner said inflation and supplies are part of the reason why the time to build a home is taking longer.
“Windows are taking a long time to get, and when you are working in construction one delay can trigger a lot of other delays,” she said. “With the interest rates still at 4% and below, people are still trying to buy.”
Warner said it is still reasonable to move to the area compared to other places, and she believes 2022 is going to be a strong year for real estate sales.
“I do see interest rates steadily increasing but still being affordable,” she said. “The biggest impact of the rising interest rates will be the amount of homes that people can afford as far as dollars, and new construction is steadily going up as well and that comes down to materials,” she said.
Jim Gaines, a research economist at the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M, said the long-term average of increase in home prices in Bryan-College Station is typically between 4% and 5% a year.
“When [the median sale price] is jumping up 18% in a year’s time, it is extraordinary,” he said. “Anything over 10% is very high, and nearly 20% is extraordinary and is generally not sustainable over a long period of time.”
He attributed the double-digit price increase in the last couple of years to people wanting to buy houses more actively because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gaines said the general forecast for this year is for the housing market to return to normalcy in terms of seasonality, meaning the market will expand in the summer and decline in winter.
“We are expecting total sales volume for the year will probably still be up somewhat on the order of 4% or 5%,” he said. “The two things this year that are going to affect the total number of sales is the restricted inventory and the fact that interest rates by the second half of the year are probably going to be significantly higher than they were in the first half of the year.”