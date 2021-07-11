Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity works to overcome challenges

A recent spike in construction costs is the latest in a line of challenges Habitat for Humanity is working to overcome.
Even so, leaders say things are looking up, but add that volunteers and donations are an important factor in continued success.
At Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity, there have been waves of issues. One of the first pandemic-related problems was a lack of volunteers, which led to more money being spent on contractors. There was also a temporary closure of a local Habitat-run resale store. Construction delays came next as the pandemic caused problems within the supply chain. And now, construction costs are soaring as lumber prices jump. Director of Homebuyer Services Charles Coats said that officials were paying 3.5 times what they normally do on lumber for some time, and while that has started to stabilize, Coats said they are still paying about 1.5 times what they used to.
These types of problems are visible across the state and beyond, CEO of Habitat Texas Amy Ledbetter Parham said in a Friday interview. There are 68 independently run Habitat for Humanity branches in Texas.
But local Habitat officials are working through it, Coats said, finding ways to navigate through whatever they see even though there are many unknowns, including when everything might completely return to normal.
“What we do know is that we are going to keep building homes for families that need it regardless, and we’ll figure it out,” Coats said. “We don’t have all the answers right now.”
Donations to B-CS Habitat are down by 15% this fiscal year compared to fiscal year 2020, according to data compiled by B-CS Habitat Director of Finance Lisa Jones.
Parham said many people don’t realize how much Habitat for Humanity relies on donations for supplies and to aid people in getting through emergencies like the pandemic. She said that across the state, regular donors have stayed true, but there has been a significant drop in new donors. But the real decrease may come over the next one to three years, she said, as often happens with donations to nonprofits.
“That’s usually how it is with the social service sector — the first year is fine; grantors have already committed and that cycle is set so during the crisis it’s often fine,” she explained. “It’s two and three years afterwards that you really see the squeeze on nonprofits. I’m wondering if we’re going to see that this year into next year.”
A lack of B-CS Habitat volunteers in 2020 was a major hang-up that caused the local branch to fall slightly below its typical goal of building about 10 homes each year, but Coats said volunteers are returning, which helps put Habitat back on track. In fact, he said four homes are currently under construction, which is on the high end of how many are usually being worked on at one time.
Even so, there is still much that needs to be done to contend with the hiccups throughout the building process.
For example, Coats said the organization relies heavily on in-kind gifts from companies with excess products such as washers and dryers to stock the new houses with appliances. Supply chain shortfalls have led to far fewer in-kind gifts than usual, adding yet another expense that Habitat has to pay to finish housing projects.
Coats added that there are some supplies that take far longer to receive than they once did due to supply chain issues. This caused delays initially, but now ordering early and planning ahead is key to ensuring things like windows are in on time.
Getting around spiking lumber costs is something on builders’ minds as well. For example, Coats said each home that is built typically comes with a shed in the backyard that may well end up being metal or another material that is less expensive than wood is right now.
“It’s funny what we took for granted a couple years ago in home building, in terms of thinking there’s going to be the materials you need when you need them,” Coats said. “I don’t think the construction guys do that any more. It’s a different world.”
Coats works directly with families, and throughout the struggles of the past year and a half or so, he has been encouraging home buyers to keep working on their Habitat-required volunteer hours and looking ahead at what is to come. Coats said that he used to tell homeowners it would take four to six months to complete a house from groundbreaking to move in, but there were times throughout the pandemic that he lengthened that estimate to eight to 10 months.
He is back to telling people that it could take six months, but said that there are just “a few more question marks” than there used to be.
Parham said no matter the challenges, increased costs will not be passed along to the home buyers since home cost is based on people’s income, so if a homeowner’s income does not go up, their costs cannot rise. Instead, she said local branches would have to take a steeper cut from their branch’s own budget to make up for the higher costs of things like material and labor.
It’s important, Parham said, for people to work toward being part of the solution by joining together.
“We need to put our differences aside,” Parham said. “We need to come together and lift one another up. That’s an OK thing to do. Our mission is to bring people together, and [Habitat for Humanity] really does do that. And I hope that people join us in that mission.”
Learn more about the local branch of Habitat for Humanity at habitatbcs.org.