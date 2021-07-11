Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity works to overcome challenges

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Even so, there is still much that needs to be done to contend with the hiccups throughout the building process.

For example, Coats said the organization relies heavily on in-kind gifts from companies with excess products such as washers and dryers to stock the new houses with appliances. Supply chain shortfalls have led to far fewer in-kind gifts than usual, adding yet another expense that Habitat has to pay to finish housing projects.

Coats added that there are some supplies that take far longer to receive than they once did due to supply chain issues. This caused delays initially, but now ordering early and planning ahead is key to ensuring things like windows are in on time.

Getting around spiking lumber costs is something on builders’ minds as well. For example, Coats said each home that is built typically comes with a shed in the backyard that may well end up being metal or another material that is less expensive than wood is right now.

“It’s funny what we took for granted a couple years ago in home building, in terms of thinking there’s going to be the materials you need when you need them,” Coats said. “I don’t think the construction guys do that any more. It’s a different world.”