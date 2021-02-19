Bryan-College Station groups work to provide help for those affected by winter weather

Area residents’ biggest needs “are changing from warmth to food and water” due to harsh conditions caused by the historic winter storm, according to AJ Renold, executive director of the Heart of Texas chapter of the Red Cross.

Texas A&M’s Reed Arena has been open since Tuesday afternoon as a warming center, with more than 70 people staying there as of Thursday evening, Renold said. It will be open until noon Friday.

She said there have been struggling people who wanted to get to Reed Arena but were worried about navigating icy roads, and more efforts are coming Friday and through the weekend to assist residents in north Bryan and other parts of the area.

“The goal now that the roads are clearing is to replenish supplies for people who have been unable to get out to the stores — or found stores that were empty — so we’re going to try and put all of our resources out into the communities that need them,” Renold said. She said the Red Cross is working with 2-1-1 Texas and the Brazos Valley Food Bank to make sure area residents’ needs are met in the coming days.

She said people with flooding issues should call the Red Cross, and that they have fielded numerous fire and flooding calls this week.