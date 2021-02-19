Bryan-College Station groups work to provide help for those affected by winter weather

Area residents’ biggest needs “are changing from warmth to food and water” due to harsh conditions caused by the historic winter storm, according to AJ Renold, executive director of the Heart of Texas chapter of the Red Cross.
Texas A&M’s Reed Arena has been open since Tuesday afternoon as a warming center, with more than 70 people staying there as of Thursday evening, Renold said. It will be open until noon Friday.
She said there have been struggling people who wanted to get to Reed Arena but were worried about navigating icy roads, and more efforts are coming Friday and through the weekend to assist residents in north Bryan and other parts of the area.
“The goal now that the roads are clearing is to replenish supplies for people who have been unable to get out to the stores — or found stores that were empty — so we’re going to try and put all of our resources out into the communities that need them,” Renold said. She said the Red Cross is working with 2-1-1 Texas and the Brazos Valley Food Bank to make sure area residents’ needs are met in the coming days.
She said people with flooding issues should call the Red Cross, and that they have fielded numerous fire and flooding calls this week.
“I know it’s been a very rough few days for a lot of people — children and elderly especially — and help is coming,” Renold said.
Theresa Mangapora, executive director for the Brazos Valley Food Bank, said the food bank is technically closed but staff members are working. She said the food bank provided the water, snacks and diapers to Reed Arena.
“Our current supply of bottled water and ready-to-eat food is low, so county, state and/or federal resources are needed,” Mangapora said. She said the food bank brought bottled water to a nursing home in Brenham, and that bottled water donations are among their biggest needs, particularly due to storm-related supply challenges.
Mangapora said the food bank’s volunteer center will be open on Saturday and on Monday to assemble emergency food boxes. (To volunteer, email assemblycoor@bvfb.org.)
A group of Texas A&M students have organized a donation drive to supply B-CS residents with items. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today in the parking lot of Reed Arena on the WCG side. Items sought include blankets, diapers, nonperishable food, water and warm clothing.
Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said he has heard from numerous county residents about extended outages and other challenges, and said his own house was cold at times due to periodic outages, though he was grateful his water well held up.
He said dump trucks were unable to re-sand roads and otherwise treat county roads and bridges to make driving conditions safer, and that water in county buildings was shut off earlier in the week because of pipe issues due to the frigid weather.
Peters said “I’m not sure that county government would be able to do much” regarding prevention of the power and water issues that plagued the Brazos Valley and the state, and added, “I think it’s going to take the state legislature taking a look at how [the Electric Reliability Council of Texas] is set up.”
Bryan and College Station mayors Andrew Nelson and Karl Mooney have spent the past few days keeping up with the challenges faced by their cities and the state as a whole while balancing personal ties to the situation.
Nelson and his family used gas heat to stay warm during the extended outages, and got tied up trying to fix busted water pipes. In addition, Nelson said he helped neighbors deliver pizza to people who couldn’t get out of their homes and needed warm food.
Nelson stressed how proud he is of the local community. “Just exactly what you would hope in a community that’s dealing with a difficult situation,” he said.
Mooney said he thinks people will remember back on the hardships of this week for years to come.
“I want to thank folks for being patient, and for literally weathering the storm,” Mooney said. “It has taken a toll on some folks. But at the same time, I think most of us will come out of this. Some will be a little bit bruised.”
Volunteers from the REACH Project, an organization working to support custodial, dining and other support staff from A&M, served pizza from Wild Garlic Pizza to about 65 SSC maintenance crew members and staff Thursday afternoon.
REACH Founder Max Gerall said the SSC crew had been on call since the storm hit Sunday, and, though exhausted, relayed stories of fixing exploding water lines and addressing other storm-related issues as they ate.
“We could tell they were grateful for warm meals. It was a cool opportunity to say ‘thank you,’” Gerall said. “When times are bleak, it’s these little moments of hope that make a difference. … I’d like to remind people to say ‘thank you’ even in hard and trying times.”
Former Bryan councilman Rafael Peña was among numerous people in the area working to bring supplies and positive energy to community members, bringing fresh coffee and sweet bread to numerous area residents during the week. He said he wanted to be helpful to those without power and/or water and to use his experience in government to help people get accurate information amid the difficult circumstances.
Peña, 30, said some residents have expressed frustration because they feel they haven’t heard much from local elected officials about how to navigate power or water loss and other weather-related hardships. He added that he was glad Reed Arena opened as a warming center but said similar centers should have opened in Bryan.
“A lot of folks have had to fend for themselves because there haven’t been a lot of resources, so it’s been neighbors helping neighbors looking out for each other,” Peña said. “When you have a crisis, it’s always good to hear from your local elected officials — it shows that they’re with you and they care.”
Felix Lopez, Jr., 57, lives at the Villa West Apartments in Bryan. He said he spent more than 30 hours without power, and power and water didn’t come back on for good until Wednesday night. Lopez said Peña connected with him and came by with coffee and donuts earlier this week, which he appreciated.
Lopez said he wants elected officials to make statements and “to really assess what happened” that led to the extended power and water issues.
“Texas is not used to this, but I hope it only takes one time to open up their eyes,” Lopez said.
Eagle reporter Megan Rodriguez contributed to this article.