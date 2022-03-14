Bryan-College Station economy continues to rebound from pandemic

The unemployment rate for Brazos, Burleson and Robertson counties was 3.8% in December, according to the university’s report, falling from 5.4% in December 2020.

Its was the third-lowest unemployment rate in the state and lower than both the national unemployment rate of 4% and the state unemployment rate of 5%.

Andrew Rettenmaier, executive associate director of the Private Enterprise Research Center, said the low unemployment rate is a positive sign for the area economy.

“The last time we had a 3.8% unemployment rate was in 2017. From 2017 to February 2020, our unemployment rate got down to around 2.7%, so we still have a higher unemployment rate than we’ve had,” Rettenmaier said.

Glen Brewer, president and CEO of the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce said there is a shortage of workers in the area, particularly in the leisure and hospitality industry.

“Hopefully as COVID numbers dwindle down, there will be some more people that want to come back into the workforce, and maybe they’re not being included in the unemployment rate because they haven’t been looking for work,” Brewer said.

Wade Beckman, owner of 3rd On Main, Admiral Catering, Amico Nave and Shipwreck Grill restaurants, said the pandemic shifted the job market from one with a high-quality pool of applicants to one in which employers must seek candidates to fill positions.

“I think it’s getting better. We’re actually seeing some applicants now. Our advertising, if we do post, we’re getting a few more people that are qualified, but it’s still very tight,” Beckman said.

Beckman said he’s heard about restaurant closures across the country, but he believes the local area is in a better position. Beckman said his restaurants haven’t got to the point where they couldn’t keep up with demand, but still lack a “bench” of employees.

“There are some restaurants in town that have (closed), that have changed their hours, sections and menus. I don’t know if everybody’s back to their original menus, but they had to come up with a menu that could be executed by less people,” Beckman said. “Some of those things have transpired into kind of the new norm, so to speak.”

Traffic at Easterwood Airport picked up at the end of 2021, but hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels.

The airport’s passenger count for 2021 was 78% of the count in 2019. In 2021, American Airlines saw 86% of its 2019 traffic, while United Airlines had 65% of its 2019 traffic.

In July and December, American Airlines exceeded its 2019 passenger counts for the same months in 2019.

Brewer said local officials are continuing to look for an airline interested in replacing United, which ended its two daily flights to Houston from Easterwood Airport in January.

“It helps business and, frankly, Texas A&M University is one of the top two largest universities in the United States, so not having quick flights to Houston does make a difference,” Brewer said. “It’s not acceptable that we don’t have that, so we’re going to fight to make it happen one way or the other.”

Dennis Jansen, director of Texas A&M’s Private Enterprise Research Center, said the area’s strong unemployment rates, employment growth and retail sales signal a continued recovery from the pandemic. Jansen said he expects momentum in the oil and gas industries to help boost the recovery.

“I think that oil and gas has been a headwind in the face of the Texas economy for the past year or so, and I think it will no longer be a headwind going forward. I think that’s probably good news for Texas and for the local area,” Jansen said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.