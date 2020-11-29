Bryan, College Station districts reported 96 active COVID-19 cases pre-Thanksgiving

“The message here I think is this is overall,” she told the board. With 23 campuses, a Career and Technology Education Complex, a purchasing department and transportation and maintenance facility, she said, it is important to look at where the cases are and if they are concentrated in any one area. “What we want to remember is we’re looking at by classroom, by campus but also by needs.”

Students are anticipated to return to campuses on Monday, but the district has plans in place if there is a spike or some change that requires a class, campus or the entire district to move to virtual learning.

Students in intermediate, middle and high school will have a computer, provided by the district or use their own, to use at school and take home.

“This is huge because if the switch has to flip, then they are equipped, the teacher can teach and they can go on with all-online,” Whitbeck said.

Devices for elementary school students remain on campus, but distribution will take place as needed, whether it is one grade, one campus or the entire district.

“Should the worst case happen, Bryan ISD’s pretty prepared,” she said.

College Station