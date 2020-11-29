Bryan, College Station districts reported 96 active COVID-19 cases pre-Thanksgiving

Both Bryan and College Station school districts closed for Thanksgiving break with more than 45 active COVID-19 cases, as reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The information, released weekly by the state agency, is based on numbers reported by school districts through Nov. 15.
In Bryan, there were 47 active cases: four in early education to third grade, four in grades 4-6, 15 in grades 7-12 and 24 staff cases.
The released numbers do not reflect all of the cases, as Bryan Superintendent Christie Whitbeck reported 224 total cases — 94 staff and 130 student cases — since Aug. 20 during a board update on Nov. 16. This is compared to the 199 total cases listed on the TDSHS dashboard.
In College Station, there were 49 active cases: 10 in early education to third grade, four in grades 4-6, 24 in grades 7-12 and 11 staff cases.
Martindale did not give a total case number during his update to the board on Nov. 17. The total cases reported in the dashboard was 185 — 62 staff and 123 student cases — since the start of the school year.
Bryan
The 224 cases represent about 1.2% of the total district population of 15,865 students and 2,600 staff members. In a letter to parents before the Thanksgiving break, Whitbeck said about 80% of secondary students and about 86% of elementary students are back on campus.
“The message here I think is this is overall,” she told the board. With 23 campuses, a Career and Technology Education Complex, a purchasing department and transportation and maintenance facility, she said, it is important to look at where the cases are and if they are concentrated in any one area. “What we want to remember is we’re looking at by classroom, by campus but also by needs.”
Students are anticipated to return to campuses on Monday, but the district has plans in place if there is a spike or some change that requires a class, campus or the entire district to move to virtual learning.
Students in intermediate, middle and high school will have a computer, provided by the district or use their own, to use at school and take home.
“This is huge because if the switch has to flip, then they are equipped, the teacher can teach and they can go on with all-online,” Whitbeck said.
Devices for elementary school students remain on campus, but distribution will take place as needed, whether it is one grade, one campus or the entire district.
“Should the worst case happen, Bryan ISD’s pretty prepared,” she said.
College Station
Discussing the nearly 50 active COVID-19 cases in College Station as the district headed to its Thanksgiving break, Martindale said about 82.5% of students — about 11,300 students — are back on campus.
Martindale said the number of additional cases on Nov. 16 was better than the previous two weeks’ tally. He did not discuss the specific numbers, but in a video posted to the district’s website, Martindale said there were 54 positive cases reported between Nov. 1 and Nov. 11.
The district must look at COVID-19 cases at a classroom and campus level, looking at a threshold of 10% in a classroom or area of a building and 3% in a facility.
Martindale said since Aug. 18, the district has closed four classrooms on four campuses for two weeks due to COVID-19.
The closure of classrooms, he said, has worked so far in isolating those situations, and he recommended the district continue following its current protocols.
“We are confident our protocols to mitigate the spread are working in our buildings,” he said in the video to parents and students. “Please know that activities outside of school can and do directly impact the number of cases we have on our campuses.”
Martindale also noted the higher failure rate of students learning virtually and told the board the district is looking at the possibility of requiring students who are failing at least one class to return to on-campus learning. Currently, he said, it is encouraged by campus principals and staff who reach out and try to intervene and support the student.
