Bryan, College Station declare drought disaster

The mayors of Bryan and College Station announced Friday that the cities have declared a local state of disaster due to extreme drought.

The city of Bryan's declaration disaster states the United States Drought Monitor "has classified 100% of Brazos County in the extreme drought category, with almost 96% of Brazos County additionally classified in the severe drought category, and 20% classified in the exceptional drought category."

The city of College Station's declaration of disaster states: "Severe drought conditions poses an imminent threat of severe damage, injury and loss of life or property from prolonged record heat and lack of significant rainfall in city of College Station. ... These drought conditions pose the threat of large, dangerous and fast moving wildfires with the potential to endanger property and life."

These declarations are valid for seven days, according to the College Station statement. The Bryan City Council will consider extending the declaration at its meeting on Aug. 16. The College Station City Council will do the same at its meeting on Aug. 17.