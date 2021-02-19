Bryan-College Station community urged to conserve to help prevent return of rolling outages

Magness said he hopes that “we are going to walk away from this very soon” and have an electric system that functions as it did prior to the winter storm this week.

Bryan and College Station mayors Andrew Nelson and Karl Mooney applauded their respective city staff members for the work they have done in the past week in managing the issues the city has faced with energy, and more recently water, challenges.

Nelson pointed out that the generators have continued to run smoothly at BTU -- an achievement that Werley said employees have worked hard to maintain, with some even sleeping at the plant to ensure the right personnel is always on site if needed. Nelson also credited the fact that BTU's generators never went offline while others across the state did to the fact that the utility implemented new materials to protect from winter storms after a storm in 2011 caused ERCOT-mandated rolling outages.

Ensuring that a situation like this week’s doesn’t happen again might mean that other utilities across the state may have to take measures as BTU did in the past to ensure that they can operate in winter storms and not cause a problem for the grid as a whole, Nelson said.