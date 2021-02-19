Bryan-College Station community urged to conserve to help prevent return of rolling outages

Millions of Texans enjoyed their first full day of uninterrupted electricity on Thursday following three days of controlled outages that were mandated by the state’s grid operator.
The grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, authorized utilities across Texas to restore power to all customers late Wednesday night as generators across the state began coming back online. Even so, ERCOT has maintained its Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) 3 status which is the third and highest level of emergency operations. Officials said Thursday that there is still a chance that rolling outages could occur in the coming days if generators start to drop offline again and if demand becomes too high.
A handful of Bryan Texas Utilities and College Station Utilities customers encountered outages throughout the day, some caused by ice-laden tree limbs falling onto lines while others were the result of blown fuses as people cranked up their heat. Since Monday, CSU Director Timothy Crabb said that CSU has replaced 19 transformers because of overloads.
Crabb and David Werley, BTU executive director of business and customer operations, stressed that energy conservation is key to keep demand manageable and to help avoid more rotating outages.
“This is not over with yet,” Crabb said. “It's still cold and they're showing it to be cold again [Thursday night]. So just conserve energy.”
As of 6 p.m. Thursday, 333,943 outages were still reported on poweroutage.us -- a significant drop from the approximately 3 million people in Texas who were without electricity earlier in the week.
ERCOT officials said Monday morning that the remaining outages are likely due to ice storm damage on the distribution system, are in an area taken out of service for controlled outages but that need to be restored manually via a crew visiting the location, or because of large industrial facilities that voluntarily went offline to help during the emergency.
If ERCOT were to mandate controlled outages again, Dan Woodfin, ERCOT senior director of system operations, said he hopes the amount of load shed needed would be low enough for the outages to actually rotate around cities properly, and not last as long. Since the outages started on Monday at 1:25 a.m., the high load shed requirement coupled with a need to keep certain critical areas of the city powered forced many utilities to extend outages in only some locations, sometimes for hours or days on end.
Even though ERCOT is not requiring additional load shed right now, as of Thursday morning there is still little over 40,000 megawatts of generation that remains on forced outage because of the weather. Of that, 23,500 megawatts is thermal generation and the rest is wind and solar.
This is down from the total of 46,000 megawatts of generation that had been forced offline as of early Wednesday.
Problems that contributed to the lack of available generators included freezing of wind turbines, power plant equipment and natural gas pipelines and wellheads, ERCOT officials said throughout the week.
If rolling outages were needed again, Crabb and Werley said that CSU and BTU customers would see them happen in the same areas as before.
The state’s grid operator is not ready to say that the problems of this week are in the past, ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness said Thursday morning, since weather drove the problem and could still lead to future issues.
Similarly, Magness said ERCOT will keep the EEA3 status until officials are positive that the grid is fully stabilized. Additionally, since there are customers who are not yet restored, Magness said it is too early to change the emergency status.
“The other part is, we really feel like given the large nature of the effort to get the load restored, we want to be sure that we're not, you know, moving too quickly moving too fast out of emergency conditions, which give us some authority opportunities to act,” he explained, adding that weather is a factor.
Magness said he hopes that “we are going to walk away from this very soon” and have an electric system that functions as it did prior to the winter storm this week.
Bryan and College Station mayors Andrew Nelson and Karl Mooney applauded their respective city staff members for the work they have done in the past week in managing the issues the city has faced with energy, and more recently water, challenges.
Nelson pointed out that the generators have continued to run smoothly at BTU -- an achievement that Werley said employees have worked hard to maintain, with some even sleeping at the plant to ensure the right personnel is always on site if needed. Nelson also credited the fact that BTU's generators never went offline while others across the state did to the fact that the utility implemented new materials to protect from winter storms after a storm in 2011 caused ERCOT-mandated rolling outages.
Ensuring that a situation like this week’s doesn’t happen again might mean that other utilities across the state may have to take measures as BTU did in the past to ensure that they can operate in winter storms and not cause a problem for the grid as a whole, Nelson said.
Mooney said that moving forward, cleaner sources of energy should be pursued, but said officials must “be very practical” about what is needed to ensure reliability during extreme weather events.
“One of the things we've learned is that we have started to build a gradually greater reliance on certain types of energy generation that just did not come through for us in this particular situation,” he said. “I'm not an expert. But it seems to me that sometimes we can jump ahead, when we see a new type of technology without really being able to apply all the scenarios to it.”