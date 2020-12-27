Bryan-College Station community reflects on challenges amid 2020 pandemic

The Village closed its dining room on March 17 — three days before Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order requiring restaurants to close indoor dining — and did not reopen until September. In between that time, the restaurant was open for to-go, delivery and patio dining, and also pivoted to offer monthly subscriptions for take-and-bake meals.

Even with that transition in the restaurant’s business model, she said, revenue is down with many seeing a loss of at least 30% to 50% from a typical year.

Petty said it has been nice to have other independent restaurateurs with whom to complain, brainstorm and support.

“This camaraderie from all of us pulling together has been really spirit-lifting in its own way,” she said.

As the restaurant’s models have changed, Petty has had to work with employees to adjust hours and make necessary cuts in the easiest way possible. When the dining room first closed, Petty had 30 employees; that number dwindled to eight but now is up to 16.

“Whoever can hang in there and consistently keep cutting, keep looking at budget, keep penny-pinching and keep being creative and pivoting and inventive, then there is a light at the end of the tunnel; there will be something that is better,” she said.