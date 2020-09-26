Bryan-College Station community ready to welcome back Aggie football team — and fans

“I am curious about what happens this weekend. I’m hoping that the tools that we’ve provided the students about how to protect themselves and others in the community will carry through for the sporting events,” Fischer said. “We hope the community members that attend those sporting events will be respectful of what students have been taught and follow the policies of the university that are in place to respect the athletes and our students.”

“I’m hopeful and then curious to see how that plays out on the other side,” Fischer said. “If we do have cases that originate from social gatherings that surround the football game, or other sporting events, then we would expect to see those show up usually a week to two weeks later. So we’ll have some sense around that time of how well we did.”

Sullivan noted the 75% capacity limits for restaurants — with some places opting to remain at 50% — and that long lines and wait times are likely today, especially with out-of-town visitors.

“We don’t know how many folks are coming into town, even if they’re not going to the game and just want to be here. We have to plan for that possibility,” he said.

“My concern is that we see these great numbers and think we can relax,” Sullivan said Thursday. “We’ve still got a fight ahead of us. We know how to do this because we’ve been successful, and we cannot relax now. Nothing’s changed — this virus is still here.”