Bryan-College Station community ready to welcome back Aggie football team — and fans

As the Texas A&M football team prepares to host Vanderbilt at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Bryan-College Station businesses and local officials alike have been anticipating a surge in patronage this weekend.
In separate interviews, locally based public health experts expressed excitement for the return of college football mingled with curiosity over what the impact of expected bustling regional activity this weekend will be regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“The university has done a great job of outlining a safe way of getting football back and going,” Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said Thursday afternoon. “We’ve been able to review the plans, and it’s very reasonable. Aggie football is a very important part of our community and an important part of the university — and we all want that, so we need to do it safely. For it to continue, everyone will need to do his or her part to maintain that safety, hold one another accountable, wear our masks and stick to the guidance that’s been outlined.”
Texas A&M is not allowing tents or grills on campus for today’s game; The Eagle reported last week that the university is instead urging patronage of local businesses before, during and after the contest. Watch parties, unofficial tailgates and long lines at restaurants are all staples of home football weekends, and experts said that following COVID-19 safety guidelines — in and outside Kyle Field — will be essential to prevent a spike in cases following the game.
College Station Mayor Karl Mooney said during Thursday night’s city council meeting that the city had received a surge in applications for gatherings of more than 10 people for this weekend. On Friday afternoon, he said city officials have received more than 90 requests to hold events. Most were quickly approved, Mooney said, but some required communication with the applicants and amending of plans before they could be approved.
“Of course, it is likely that there will be some off-campus ‘tailgating’ or other events for which visitors to College Station have not submitted an application,” Mooney told The Eagle on Friday. “When those are discovered during this weekend, our code enforcement and police officers will educate the organizers and warn them that they will be expected to timely file an application for any subsequent qualifying event. If the event is not compliant with the health-promoting practices required by the governor, then to continue the event they will be expected to immediately be compliant or end the event.”
Mooney said the city expects the rate of compliance to increase as the college football season moves forward.
Rebecca Fischer, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Texas A&M’s School of Public Health, said Tuesday afternoon following a news conference featuring White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx that case numbers in the week or two following the game will indicate how well the community followed safety guidelines.
“I am curious about what happens this weekend. I’m hoping that the tools that we’ve provided the students about how to protect themselves and others in the community will carry through for the sporting events,” Fischer said. “We hope the community members that attend those sporting events will be respectful of what students have been taught and follow the policies of the university that are in place to respect the athletes and our students.”
“I’m hopeful and then curious to see how that plays out on the other side,” Fischer said. “If we do have cases that originate from social gatherings that surround the football game, or other sporting events, then we would expect to see those show up usually a week to two weeks later. So we’ll have some sense around that time of how well we did.”
Sullivan noted the 75% capacity limits for restaurants — with some places opting to remain at 50% — and that long lines and wait times are likely today, especially with out-of-town visitors.
“We don’t know how many folks are coming into town, even if they’re not going to the game and just want to be here. We have to plan for that possibility,” he said.
“My concern is that we see these great numbers and think we can relax,” Sullivan said Thursday. “We’ve still got a fight ahead of us. We know how to do this because we’ve been successful, and we cannot relax now. Nothing’s changed — this virus is still here.”
