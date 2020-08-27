Bryan-College Station community celebrates Rep. Bill Flores at luncheon

Local business and civic leaders gathered at the Hilton College Station and online midday Wednesday for a luncheon to celebrate U.S. Rep. Bill Flores’s time in office as his final term nears its end. Flores announced in September 2019 that he would not seek a sixth term in Congress.
“It’s been humbling and it’s been an honor to share the awesome responsibility as your representative in Congress,” the Republican said. “I hope that you felt like we made a difference for your lives and your families’ lives and for this community.”
Flores, to laughs, reminded the crowd that though it was a farewell gathering, his term does not end until Jan. 3.
“I intend to run through the tape,” he said. Flores was first elected in 2010 and was sworn in early in 2011.
Democrat Rick Kennedy, an Austin-area software engineer who lost to Flores in 2018, and former Rep. Pete Sessions, a Republican who lost his Dallas congressional seat in 2018, are in the midst of a campaign to replace Flores as the representative for U.S. House District 17.
Asked by The Eagle after the luncheon for his views on the race to succeed him, Flores said, “I trust the voters.”
At the luncheon, held by the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce, the Brazos County’s top three executive leaders — College Station Mayor Karl Mooney, Brazos County Judge Duane Peters and Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson — also spoke words of celebration and gratitude for Flores and for his wife, Gina.
Mooney thanked Flores for welcoming local leaders on annual trips to D.C., and Nelson said Flores had been a mentor to him over the past decade.
Chuck Ellison of The Ellison Firm also addressed those assembled to thank Flores for his time in office, along with Texas Reps. Kyle Kacal and John Raney.
“I don’t know anyone in my life that’s been more dedicated to Bryan and College Station and the whole state of Texas — and the United States, when you get to it,” Raney said. “We all appreciate everything that you’ve done for our community.”
The retiring representative took the opportunity to reflect on policy successes and on the broader sociopolitical climate in the country.
“Our country is at a crossroads — and we can continue being the shining city on the hill, or we can continue down into anarchy and socialism,” Flores said. “We had numerous successful policy implementations to protect life, particularly the life of our most vulnerable — America’s unborn children.”
Flores decried what he articulated as the lack of civility in Congress and an “inability to listen to each other.” He also said “Republican infighting” derailed major policy initiatives such as large-scale infrastructure improvements and immigration reform when his party held both chambers of Congress as well as the White House.
The U.S. House interrupted its summer recess last weekend for a vote on HR 8015, which was designed to block fiscal cuts and operational changes at the U.S. Postal Service. The Democratic-controlled House approved the legislation.
Flores described last weekend’s post office vote as “a fake crisis” on Wednesday. According to the U.S. House website, Flores was one of several Republicans who did not vote on the bill.
“Does the post office have problems? Yes. Is it going to fail tomorrow? No,” he said. “For that to be made into a fake crisis where we had to go to Washington and vote on that instead of voting on an extension of the Paycheck Protection Program, or trying to do something to take care of the hospitality business — which is hurting — is really troubling to me that Congress would waste its time on that.”
Flores said he intends to remain active in the community even as he spends more time with his family.
“To have this community come out and express their support for me is really meaningful,” he said.
Flores told those gathered that he has especially appreciated the opportunity to nominate high school students for admission to one of the nation’s military service academies.
“This may be the most important thing that our team does,” Flores said. “If you roll the clock 10 years forward, that young man or young woman is going to be in the battle space, wherever it is … and they’re going to be defending us, and leading other young men and women to keep this country free and safe.”
