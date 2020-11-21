Bryan, College Station city councils will meet Monday

The College Station City Council will meet Monday rather than Thursday due to the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. The Bryan City Council also will host a special meeting tomorrow.
Both councils will conduct their meetings virtually via video conference calls due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Bryan workshop will begin at noon. City staff members will give a presentation updating the council on the Travis Bryan Midtown Park project on Villa Maria Road.
During the special meeting later in the afternoon, the Bryan council will consider a handful of statutory agenda items, including an agreement necessary for the development of the Lake Walk Innovation Center on South Traditions Drive.
The center, according to the agenda, would be made up of several types of companies within the 27,000-square-foot office building portion of the former Nutrabolt campus.
Council members will go to the executive session at 2:15 p.m. between the workshop and the special meeting.
To submit written comments about agenda items, locals can send them by email to hearcitizens@bryantx.gov, fax to 979-209-5003 or mail to City Secretary’s Office, PO Box 1000, Bryan, TX 77805. All messages must be received by the day of the meeting at 9 a.m. The comments will be read aloud with a time limit of three minutes per message.
Community members can view the workshop or special meetings on Suddenlink Channel 16 or on the city’s website at bryantx.gov.
The full agenda is available at bryantx.gov.
The College Station council workshop meeting starts at 5 p.m.; the regular meeting is at 6 p.m.
The workshop includes a presentation about the city’s open records request process and discussion about the creation of an ad hoc small business advisory committee. The presentation comes after some business owners at the first city-run “Business Over Breakfast” event earlier this month expressed interest in the city starting a more formal group for them.
The Business Over Breakfast bimonthly meeting series was created after council members told staff in October that they would like informal meetings to be started among city staff and business leaders as an alternative to starting a formal small business advisory board. At the last council meeting, Councilwoman Linda Harvell asked that the city revisit the topic and look into an ad hoc committee after she had attended the first Business Over Breakfast.
Items during the regular meeting include a resolution to add $10 to vehicle registration fees, and the conversion of 27 acres of greenway to parkland.
Streaming is available on Suddenlink Channel 19 and at cstx.gov/cstv19.
People can log on to the meeting via Zoom online or by calling 888-475-4499 and entering meeting number 945 5270 2890.
Anyone who wants to make comments to the council at the meeting can register with the city secretary before the meeting starts. To do so, call 979-764-3500 or email CSO@cstx.gov. Written comments can also be sent to CSO@cstx.gov and will be given to the council members.
Links to the agendas and more information is available at blog.cstx.gov.
