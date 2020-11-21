Bryan, College Station city councils will meet Monday

The College Station City Council will meet Monday rather than Thursday due to the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. The Bryan City Council also will host a special meeting tomorrow.

Both councils will conduct their meetings virtually via video conference calls due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bryan workshop will begin at noon. City staff members will give a presentation updating the council on the Travis Bryan Midtown Park project on Villa Maria Road.

During the special meeting later in the afternoon, the Bryan council will consider a handful of statutory agenda items, including an agreement necessary for the development of the Lake Walk Innovation Center on South Traditions Drive.

The center, according to the agenda, would be made up of several types of companies within the 27,000-square-foot office building portion of the former Nutrabolt campus.

Council members will go to the executive session at 2:15 p.m. between the workshop and the special meeting.