Bryan-College Station churches find ways to unite congregations this Easter amid pandemic

“I see a revival of people in their spirit,” Webber said. “I’ve seen a lot of creativity from folks who said, ‘we’re going to find ways to meet with one another.’ We’ve had women in our church parking lot during COVID backing their car trunks up to one another, opening them and sitting out there and having coffee and donuts. People have said, ‘We’re not going to let COVID stop us; we’re going to be creative and figure out ways that we can fellowship and pray and study together.’ ”

The Rev. Dan De Leon, senior pastor at Friends Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, said Friends UCC will have two outdoor in-person services for Easter, at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday, with distancing cones placed in advance. The church has mostly held worship on Facebook and YouTube during the pandemic, though more recently it has held outdoor services with masks required on the first and third Sundays of each month.

“Last year we were very much of a quarantining mentality — and that was our reality — and this year, we can do outdoor services,” De Leon said. “We’re trying to do just enough that we can actually have Easter and share joy and have community, but not so much that we’re being irresponsible and not being true to our faithful discipline of loving our neighbor as we love ourselves by continuing to wear masks and maintaining physical distancing.”