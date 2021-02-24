Bryan-College Station churches among facilities damaged by winter storm

the church wasn’t dry until Tuesday after Gates said Faith UCC’s property volunteer was able to use a dryer-type machine to clear out all of the water.

The extent of the damage is unknown at this time, Gates said. He added Faith UCC hopes to get an insurance adjuster out this week to provide more information.

Still, Gates said Faith UCC’s property volunteer was hopeful Tuesday the church could hold an in-person service this Sunday after being all online last Sunday. However, Gates said that might be “wishful thinking.” Faith UCC returned to holding in-person services last October with a mask mandate and social distancing guidelines in place as well as a virtual option.

Additionally, staff from Friends Congregational Church – UCC in College Station posted on social media that its sanctuary, kitchen and two classrooms sustained damage last week after sprinklers burst.

Micah Turner, general manager at the Phillips Event Center on Briarcrest, said the facility sustained significant flooding damage after the fire suppression systems froze and then burst a week ago, which caused more than 4 inches of water in the building. The facility remains without power and water, Turner said, and added that an insurance adjuster surveyed the damage Tuesday.