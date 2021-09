The Bryan-College Station Christmas Parade has been canceled for the second straight year, organizers announced this week.

Event organizers cited the continuing pandemic and other logistical setbacks for the cancellation.

The parade, which begins on University Drive near the Texas A&M campus in College Station and ends near the Tejas Center in Bryan, was last held in 2019.

The Downtown Bryan Lighted Holiday Stroll is set for Dec. 9, starting at 6 p.m.