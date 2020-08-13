Bryan-College Station charter schools prepare for new year amid COVID-19 concerns

Flexibility is key as the academic year gets started at Harmony Science Academy and International Leadership of Texas, school officials said.
“Our number one priority is student and staff safety,” said Zach Bolzan, associate principal of middle school at the local IL-Texas campus. “A lot of our questions will be answered as we move forward, and we’ll adapt with it. Our biggest thing is flexibility and grace and trying to keep everybody safe and do our job.”
As students start back at IL-Texas today, everyone will be required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing, he said.
In its third year in College Station, the campus has students from kindergarten through 10th grade, and parents of every student had the option to choose from three learning options — in-person, remote or an online asynchronous model with recorded lessons.
Bolzan said parents will be able to change their student’s selected learning model every six weeks.
Chromebooks and headsets are available for students who don’t have them and who are enrolled in one of the online models.
On campus, students in grades that go to recess will do so, students who transition between classes will continue, and students will eat lunch in the cafeteria, he said, with procedures in place to maintain social distancing between students and limit the risk of spreading COVID-19.
“It’s going to look different for kindergarten then it’s going to look for middle school, but our number one priority is safety,” he said.
If there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 at the school, Bolzan said, the campus would notify the IL-Texas headquarters in Richardson, and a message then will be sent to parents.
At Harmony Science Academy, students will begin the school year online Aug. 17. All students will learn virtually for at least the first three weeks of school.
The school, which is part of the Houston-based Harmony Public School system, is expected to allow in-person learning beginning Sept. 9, but administrators will assess the situation the first week of September, said April Crow, public relations and engagement coordinator for the Bryan charter school.
Students will use the Schoology learning management system for their online learning. The Texas Education Agency endorsed Schoology last month and the system is being used by many schools throughout the state, including the Bryan and College Station school districts.
“We’re revamping the whole program,” she said, compared to the “quick response” required in March.
The school held a drive-through orientation Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday where students who needed a Chromebook could come pick up a computer and charger. Of the 380 students in the school, Crow said, about half are requesting laptops.
Students will have a schedule they will follow for online instruction, with daily assignments that must be submitted by a deadline, Crow said. A few exceptions may be made based on a family’s situation to allow a student to learn using recorded lessons.
“We want to make sure that their education continues smoothly and that they’re taken care of academically,” she said.
Once in-person learning begins, she said, parents will have the option to choose whether their students continue learning remotely or return to campus. Parents will be able to switch their selection during the school year, but the request must be in writing.
When students return to campus, Crow said, they will receive temperature checks as they enter the school, learn proper handwashing procedures and be required to wear a mask, as per county guidelines and recommendations from the Brazos County Health District.
To help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, there will be fewer small group activities and students will have their lunches delivered to their classrooms instead of eating together in the cafeteria, she said.
The school will be cleaned every night, she said, and any shared items will be disinfected between uses.
Crow described the year as both exciting and challenging.
“It’s exciting because we’ve got all these new things that are going on, but it’s also challenging because we don’t have all of the answers and things do change minute-to-minute,” she said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.