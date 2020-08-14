Bryan, College Station campuses will limit visitors, deliveries as COVID-19 precaution

When the school year begins next week in Bryan and College Station school districts, visitors and deliveries will be limited.
As a result, parents will not be allowed to walk their children to class or eat lunch with them in the cafeteria until further notice, according to school officials.
“All visitors will be really, really limited, unless there is a necessary reason to be there,” College Station spokesperson Chuck Glenewinkel said.
Some of those necessary reasons, in both districts, will be scheduled meetings between parents and a teacher or administrator that must take place in person.
Understanding the tradition some families might have of walking their child to their classroom on the first day of school, Glenewinkel said, the new rules are an unfortunate effect of the safety parameters needed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our campuses have things in place to make sure our kids get to the right spot and feel comfortable all the way from when they’re dropped off by their parents or get off the bus and brought all the way back to their classrooms,” he said.
Anyone who goes beyond the secure vestibule at a College Station campus will have to pass a temperature scan and fill out a health screening document before entering the main campus, he added.
In Bryan, visitors also will have to pass a health screening before being allowed access.
Also noted in Bryan’s policy is the postponement of all field trips and student assemblies. Student teachers will be the only visitors allowed to participate in any on-campus activities, the Return to Learn plan states.
Both districts also are limiting outside deliveries such as lunch drop off, food deliveries and gifts.
Parents will be allowed to bring forgotten items needed for school, such as books, and leave them at the front office for their student.
The policy, Glenewinkel said, is to avoid 100 people bringing lunch to the school at once for their students.
Students in both districts will be able to get lunch in the cafeteria if they forget their meal at home.
“The bottom line is we’re trying to limit the number of people that don’t need to be at school, their interactions with those that do need to be at school, all in an effort to try and reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Glenewinkel said.
Visitors will be required to wear a mask when visiting campuses in both districts.
