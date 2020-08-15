Bryan, College Station campuses equipped to minimize potential COVID-19 risks

Campuses in Bryan and College Station school districts are being equipped with personal protective equipment as teachers and staff prepare for students to return next week.
The hundreds of thousands of items include disposable and reusable student- and adult-sized masks, thermometers, gloves, face shields, touchless thermometers and almost 1,500 gallons of hand sanitizer.
Both districts have received items from the Texas Education Agency — with more expected next month — and ordered additional PPE from other suppliers to supplement those orders.
So far, College Station has received 126,000 disposable adult-sized masks from the state, and Bryan has received 128,000, along with 21,500 reusable adult-sized masks, according to College Station Chief Financial Officer Amy Drozd and Bryan Purchasing and Document Coordinator Melissa Martin.
The state’s allocation also included 1,488 gallons of hand sanitizer for College Station and 1,738 gallons for Bryan, they said. College Station has had trouble getting disinfecting wipes, so those are being used sparingly, Drozd said.
In addition to traditional masks, special masks have been ordered for College Station band and choir students, Drozd said. These masks will be assigned to each student.
In Bryan, Martin explained, the district has ordered face shields for fine arts students to use.
Each district also has ordered sneeze guards for teachers’ desks, they said, and Martin noted Bryan also has ordered clear desk dividers for students.
In Bryan, Martin said, nurses also will have gowns and shoe covers.
Custodians will use a fogger, which Drozd compared to a Ghostbusters-style backpack, to distribute medical-grade disinfecting spray in every classroom and school bus, both representatives said. Teachers will have bottles of the same spray to use in between classes and as needed.
“That’s going to hit everything in the classroom,” Drozd said of the nightly cleaning.
Every classroom in both Bryan and College Station school districts will have a supply of hand sanitizer, disinfecting items and mitigation items, such as masks and sneeze guards, Drozd and Martin said.
Both said the supplies are being distributed to campuses based on how many entrances are on each campus and the number of students and employees expected to be on each campus on a daily basis. Both also took into consideration special requests and considerations as expressed by the principals.
All schools will have signage reinforcing proper hand hygiene, mask wearing and social distancing. Campuses also will have markings — tape in College Station and carpet and floor dots in Bryan — to indicate safe social distancing throughout the school, including in cafeterias.
Drozd and Martin said district and campus administrators and staff will be keeping track of PPE supplies to determine how quickly more items need to be reordered and restocked to meet campus needs.
“That’s the next step is let’s get through the next couple of weeks and see how fast these supplies get used, how many students come with their own mask,” Drozd said.
She said many questions will be answered in the first couple days of school and will help them understand how quickly certain supplies will be used.
Martin said she feels good about the supplies the district has available and the system the district’s central distribution center has to keep track of the inventory and what is coming in and going out to campuses.
“I feel like our kids are equipped,” she said. “I feel that we are ready for our students to arrive that the classrooms are ready, teachers are ready, all staff is ready.”
