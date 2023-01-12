Bryan-College Station businesses withstand a lack of students over winter break

Cody Whitten has closed his restaurant, J. Cody’s, between Christmas and New Year’s for 17 years now, and he said he's not the only restaurant owner in Bryan-College Station to do it.

“It’s tough,” said Whitten, who also owns the restaurant Gate 12 in College Station. “The town gets really slow.”

Winter break means many students at Texas A&M University and Blinn College return home for the holidays, which leaves local businesses and restaurants finding ways to handle the lull in business. Whitten noted that faculty and staff at A&M and parents with children at local public schools also often leave town for some time over the break, too.

“We employ a lot of students and we need them to fill in the night shifts and weekends,” Whitten said.

Restaurants such as J. Cody’s and other local businesses find ways to keep going during the lull. Whitten said catering picks up toward the end of the year, which can be hectic.

At Polite Coffee Roasters in Bryan, co-owner Steve Turner said they have two business lines, including wholesale accounts through its roaster. Polite Coffee has an account with Santa’s Wonderland and others around Texas and in other states, which creates a business bump at the end of the year.

“The café might slow down, but the roaster is humming,” Turner said.

Polite Coffee’s café inside The Kyle House has gone to limited hours over the break. Turner said it’s not because of a lack of customers, but because of a lack of staffing since the vast majority of its staff are students.

“We call ourselves Polite Coffee, so we try to be polite and not force people to work over Christmas,” Turner said, “but if we could have staffing over Christmas, then we would have customers so that’s kind of a bummer.”

Polite Coffee isn’t the only local business to cut back on hours. TONE 360 Fitness Studio in College Station is on its final week of its winter break schedule when the studio eliminates certain classes that tend to have a majority of college students during the fall and spring semesters. Co-owner Kaleigh Bowman estimated between 60% to 70% of the studio’s clients are in college. Bowman noted how attendance is the main business aspect affected since TONE 360 has monthly memberships.

“We’re in our sixth year now, so it’s definitely been a couple of years learning that schedule and learning that this town is kind of based off of college students,” Bowman said. “So you definitely have to make your schedule around them, especially with our business being kind of predominately college students, at least right now.”

A lack of students isn’t always a bad thing, though, as Turner noted the lull gives them a chance to do a deep clean, change some systems, and catch their breath at the end of the year. J. Cody’s swapped out a soda fountain over this break.

“Cleaning stuff takes a while and you don’t have to worry about being open and doing that,” Whitten said. “Sometimes some of the work you do, you need to be closed.”

Still, Bowman, Turner and Whitten all said they look forward to the return of students.

“It’s fun having your classes full, whether they’re students or people out of college,” Bowman said. “It’s nice to have the fun atmosphere of a full class. You definitely feel a little less energy when the students aren’t there.”

A&M and Blinn begin class Tuesday, a day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Turner said holidays like those are some of Polite’s best days of business.

“Those are like our favorite days because you’ll get young professionals to typical adults to the students to catch up with their friends before school starts,” Turner said. “We love it. That’s what we look forward to.”