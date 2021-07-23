Bryan, College Station action plans approved

Bryan and College Station city councils recently approved their respective cities' annual action plans for fiscal year 2022.

The plans describe projects, activities and budgets to be funded with community development grants that the cities receive. The projects that are funded largely benefit low- and moderate-income people and correspond to five-year consolidated plans that the cities create.

This year, College Station has about $2 million of federal grant funds. Some projects that will be funded include a façade improvement program for business owners and a new playground at the Lincoln Recreation Center.

In Bryan, officials have about $1.2 million in federal grant funds. Funds will go toward initiatives that include the city’s summer camp program and homeowner housing assistance.