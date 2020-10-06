Bryan City Councilman Hairston recovering from motorcycle crash in Tennessee

Bryan City Councilman Brent Hairston is recovering from a Thursday motorcycle crash in Crossville, Tennessee.
Hairston was there for a ride through the Smoky Mountains when he drove over gravel that was on the curve of a low-speed and otherwise paved road. He said the obstacle, which wasn’t visible as he entered the curve, caused him to go into oncoming traffic. While the vehicle in the other lane stopped, Hairston still collided with the car and flew about 20 to 25 feet away into a ditch, he said.
When he tried to move slightly, Hairston said he could hear bones crunching, so he stopped and waited for emergency medical services to take him to the hospital. Hairston was discharged on Friday, and his sister picked him up from Tennessee. He was back in Bryan by Saturday night, and is recovering from home. Three of his ribs are broken and should be healed within six to eight weeks, he said.
“When you’re going around a corner and you hit gravel, and you realize as you’re sliding toward another car that you are completely at the mercy of physics, it will change your perspective a little,” Hairston said Monday,
Hairston earned his motorcycle license three decades ago. Prior to last week’s crash, he said he never had a close call while riding his motorcycle.
“It doesn’t matter how much experience or how safe you are, there is always a chance for something to happen on a motorcycle,” Hairston said.
Thanks to his helmet and other riding gear, Hairston said he didn’t have any injuries or scratches aside from his broken ribs, which he said did not do any internal damage to his lungs. Hairston said he encourages other riders to always wear a helmet and protective gear to prevent injuries, and says people should remain alert and prepared.
The injuries, Hairston said, shouldn’t affect his duties with Perry Properties, which he owns and manages, since he does most of the work over the phone. Additionally, council meetings have been held virtually in recent months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so he said this shouldn’t impact his role on council. Hairston added that he may be able to attend in-person meetings, if needed, in a week or two.
“Motorcycles are so much fun to ride,” Hairston emphasized. “I love it, love it, love it. But you gotta be careful and realize that things can happen.”
