Bryan City Councilman Brent Hairston announces bid for mayor

Bryan City Councilman Brent Hairston has announced plans to run for mayor in November.

Hairston, a real estate developer, was elected to the City Council to represent Single Member District 5 in 2018.

Hairston said in a news release announcing his candidacy that as a councilmember he has focused on economic growth, renovation projects in the Midtown corridor, the development of Travis Bryan Midtown Park and the annexation of Texas A&M's RELLIS Campus.

"As mayor, I will continue the work to renovate downtown, beautify the city, create jobs and opportunity and improve services," he said in the release.

He is a 1990 graduate of Texas A&M University and serves on a number of community boards and commissions. He owns Perry Properties, which includes the Perry Place mixed-use development in North Main Street, the Perry Lofts on Bryan Avenue and the Perry Professional Building on Washington Street.

No other candidates have announced plans to run for the seat.