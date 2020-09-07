Bryan City Council to meet on Tuesday

The Bryan City Council will meet in person on Tuesday, following months of videoconference meetings as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Residents are welcome to attend and sign up to speak in person, but they can only discuss items on the agenda. There are no limits to how many people are permitted to attend, but the council chambers at City Hall will be set up for social distancing and some people may need to be in the rotunda. Audio will be broadcast in the rotunda for those outside of the chambers, said Kristen Waggener, the city’s communications and marketing manager.
The proposed tax rate public hearing scheduled for Tuesday is required to be held in person, City Secretary Mary Lynne Stratta said via email.
On Tuesday, there will be a public hearing on the tax rate, a second reading of an ordinance to adopt the budget and the first reading of the tax rate ordinance. A second reading of the ordinance to adopt the tax rate and the ratification of the tax rate are scheduled for Sept. 15.
Additionally, council members voted at an Aug. 11 meeting to revisit a rezoning request brought forward by Ram Galindo at an in-person meeting. Galindo has been looking to build luxury condominiums on West Villa Maria Road. On Aug. 11, about a dozen comments were read from residents opposing the project, largely due to concerns about having a tall building on the tract of land that is just more than 10 acres.
Large buildings of certain types, such as hospitals and shopping malls, are permitted by the area’s zoning, Planning Administrator Randy Haynes said. Galindo’s rezoning request would open the space up to also permit the condominiums he wants to build.
Depending on a building’s height, it is required to be built a certain amount of distance from the edge of the property line. Essentially, the taller the building, the further from the property line it would need to be, Haynes said. Galindo’s request is also asking for him to not have to move farther back from the property line for a building of up to 200 feet, or 15 floors, whichever is shorter.
People who are not comfortable going to the meeting in person can submit written comments that will be given to councilmembers, Stratta said.
“Whether we stay with in-person meetings will depend on what is happening with COVID in the community,” she said, “as the mayor will keep citizen safety as the top priority.”
College Station City Council members have met in City Hall, distanced from each other, in recent meetings, with city staff and members of the public joining virtually via video and teleconference. Interim City Manager Jeff Capps said in an email that this will continue to be the protocol “for at least the next meeting,” which is scheduled for Thursday.
“We will continue to evaluate and monitor any increases in COVID-19 cases since decisions will be based off data, our ability to maintain social distancing, use of masks and so on,” he said.
For more information on city of Bryan and College Station meetings, visit bryantx.gov or cstx.gov.
