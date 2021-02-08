Bryan city council to have in-person meetings tomorrow

The Bryan City Council will meet at the Bryan Municipal Building on Tuesday for in-person meetings.

The workshop meeting begins at 11 a.m. and will include a presentation on the annual racial profiling report from the Bryan Police Department, an update on COVID-19 vaccines, a presentation about rezoning requests in the Midtown area as part of the implementation of the Midtown Area Plan, and more.

The council will go into executive session at 12:45 p.m. and return for a regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will cover several items including a presentation of appreciation to Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp and Regent Phil Adams.

While the meetings are in person, they can also be watched on Suddenlink Channel 16 or on the city's website at bryantx.gov.

The Bryan Commerce & Development Inc. Board of Directors meeting will also be held in person at the Bryan Municipal Building at 12:45 p.m.