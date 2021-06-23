Bryan City Council to consider management agreement for Queen and Palace theaters

The Queen and Palace theaters in Downtown Bryan may soon be under new management, pending a city council decision this Friday.
If the management agreement with EPMC, LLC is approved, the city will retain ownership of the buildings, but EPMC will operate the facilities. Deputy City Manager Joey Dunn said that the goal is for the spaces to be open on weekends and multiple weekdays as well.
Waco-based EPMC is owned by the Schulman family, which has historical connections with both theaters.
The Palace Theater, a now open-air performance venue, was purchased by Morris Schulman in 1928, but 50 years later the theater’s roof and two side walls collapsed; the family donated the property to the city in 1987. In 1939, Edna Schulman rebuilt and reopened the Queen Theatre, which was originally built in 1885 as a hotel, according to a city press release. The Queen operated as a movie theater from 1939 until the mid-1970s.
The family donated the Queen Theatre to a Downtown Bryan revitalization group in 1991, the city press release continues, and then the Downtown Bryan Association purchased the theater in 2010. The Queen reopened in 2018 before closing in 2020 for about a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. DBA transferred ownership of The Queen to the city in December. In March, the city worked with The Queen’s Film Society to show a handful of movies in the theater.
“We are really excited because they’re going to put their heart and soul into it,” Dunn said of the Schulman family potentially operating the theaters. “This is not going to be a casual approach for them, because they are passionate about their hometown.”
Dunn said that the Palace has been used for far fewer events recently due to the pandemic.
The proposed management agreement that the Bryan City Council will consider on Friday would be for a six-year term with the ability to extend for another five-year term. It states that the city and EPMC would each contribute $35,000 toward the initial operating fund and that the city will pay EPMC $25,000 per month for the management fee, reimbursement for capital expenditures and carrying costs for the capital. Additionally, the city will be reimbursed $300,000 annually from the operating fund for the management fee and build-in reimbursement for capital. The agreement also says that the theaters cannot remain closed for more than seven consecutive days, excluding closures due to weather.
The terms of the agreement are all subject to change pending the city council’s decision.
The city is confident that there will be a positive economic impact on the community if the operator is able to increase the number of visitors that go to the Queen and Palace theaters, Dunn said.
“Our goal is to maximize the usage of these facilities,” Dunn said. “We can’t look at them with blinders on and think, ‘we just have to look at the operations themselves.’ They’re catalyst-type projects. What you do on these properties to maximize patronage has an effect on the rest of Downtown Bryan.”
When the city was searching for an operator, Dunn said that the officials heard a lot of interest from individuals who wanted to help out, but EPMC was the only company that they were really able to talk to about running the space. Dunn pointed out that when the city was doing its research, much of the entertainment and film industry was pretty much “in survival mode” due to the pandemic.
“The Schulman family has a rich history with the City of Bryan as well as the Palace and Queen Theatres,” Mark Schulman, president of EPMC Group, LLC, said in the press release. “It is with great pride and passion that we have the opportunity to reopen and manage these very special entertainment venues.”
The proposed agreement also says that EPMC has permission to make modifications to the interior of the venues that could open the door for them to show first-run movies. Dunn said that additional approvals will be needed down the road to finalize the exact nature of those improvements. All such work, he added, will be done over the next three to four months, with the buildings expected to be open for business by the fall.
“The City of Bryan is delighted to have such a strong partner to operate Bryan’s public downtown entertainment venues,” Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson said in a press release. “These venues were originally donated to Bryan by the Schulman family, so it’s only fitting that they will now again be operated by the Schulman family’s outstanding entertainment management company.”