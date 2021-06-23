Bryan City Council to consider management agreement for Queen and Palace theaters

“Our goal is to maximize the usage of these facilities,” Dunn said. “We can’t look at them with blinders on and think, ‘we just have to look at the operations themselves.’ They’re catalyst-type projects. What you do on these properties to maximize patronage has an effect on the rest of Downtown Bryan.”

When the city was searching for an operator, Dunn said that the officials heard a lot of interest from individuals who wanted to help out, but EPMC was the only company that they were really able to talk to about running the space. Dunn pointed out that when the city was doing its research, much of the entertainment and film industry was pretty much “in survival mode” due to the pandemic.

“The Schulman family has a rich history with the City of Bryan as well as the Palace and Queen Theatres,” Mark Schulman, president of EPMC Group, LLC, said in the press release. “It is with great pride and passion that we have the opportunity to reopen and manage these very special entertainment venues.”