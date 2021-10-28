Bryan City Council to appoint Wise as Municipal Court judge

The Bryan City Council is expected to appoint George “Jerrell” Wise as presiding judge of the Bryan Municipal Court on Friday, and his appointment will begin Monday.

Wise will take over as presiding judge after Albert Navarro’s appointment ends Sunday. Navarro has been on paid administrative leave since Aug. 6 and will remain so through the end of his appointment on Oct. 31.

According to a statement from city officials in August, Navarro was placed on leave pending review of “an incident,” which city officials did not elaborate on and would not discuss Wednesday. Kristen Waggener, communications and marketing director for the City of Bryan, said she could not comment on what the investigation into Navarro was related to or any other specifics as it is considered a personnel matter.

Navarro became a Bryan Municipal Court associate judge in 2010 and was appointed the presiding judge in 2015. Since his leave, appointed associate judges have handled the caseload.

The Bryan City Council is expected to approve the ordinance appointing Wise during a special meeting Friday. Wise’s appointment is for two years.